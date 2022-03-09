“The Last Kingdom” Season 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Fans have been waiting for ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5 for a long time. The fourth season of the series aired back in 2020. Since then, fans of the show have constantly checked the internet to find some news about their favorite series. Well, the wait is finally over.

Season 5 of the series, which will also be the final addition, has already been released online. To be precise, the action drama show was unveiled online on March 09, 2022. This followed the standard release time of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The seven-year run of the TV show will end with a total of 10 episodes in it. As usual, you can expect a runtime of around 55-60 minutes for each episode. But where to watch ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5 online? Let’s find out the answer in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5 online?

The show began airing back in 2015 under the banner of Netflix. Well, seven years down the line, the show can only be watched online on Netflix. To do so, all you have to do is head over to this page on the streaming service.

Is ‘The Last Kingdom’ worth watching?

With the show finished, now might be the best time to binge-watch the entire series. Here is the plot of the series for your reference:

“As Alfred, the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred–born a Saxon but raised by Vikings–seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.“

Lastly, the show has a phenomenal rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb, which answers whether to watch it or skip it.

That’s it for this article. Have you already streamed The Last Kingdom season 5? Let us know your views in the comments section below.