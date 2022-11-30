How To Play Sonic Frontiers Using Yuzu or Ryujinx Emulator

Sega has finally come out of its long-dormant state and finally realized the potential of a AAA Sonic game. However, the graphical performance of Sonic Frontiers on the Nintendo Switch can be limited due to the hardware. Fortunately, users can play Sonic Frontiers on PC using Yuzu or Ryujinx emulator.

Sonic Frontiers is the first game in the series to use an open-world format. Players will get to explore the mysterious Starfall Islands, where the player needs to solve puzzles, collect items, and fights robot enemies. With such a vast open world, players would definitely want to play the game in its full glory.

However, even the PC version of the Sonic Frontiers includes Denuvo DRM, which might affect the performance on some PCs. So if you want to play a Denuvo free version of Sonic Frontiers in 4K 60 FPS, follow the steps given below. You can also check out our other guide on how to play Bayonetta 3 on PC.

Things Needed

A user would need the following items to play Sonic frontiers on a PC (without Denuvo DRM) via the Yuzu or Ryujinx emulator.

High to mid-spec gaming PC

Yuzu or Ryujinx emulator

Latest Nintendo Switch prod keys

Latest Nintendo Switch latest firmware file (for Ryujinx)

Sonic Frontiers in XCI or NSP file format

Controller (Optional)

The XCI or NSP file for Sonic Frontiers can be legally ported to a PC through a modded Nintendo Switch. Users will also need the Nintendo Switch prod keys that car be ported or downloaded from the internet. Most people download these XCI, NSP, prod keys, and firmware files from specific sites, but we do not recommend them as it comes under piracy.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.

Play Sonic Frontiers on Yuzu Emulator

1. Download and install the latest version of the Yuzu emulator.

2. Open Yuzu and select Files > Open Yuzu Folder > keys.

3. Paste the prod.keys and title.keys files in the keys folder.

4. Go to File > Load Application from File.

5. Locate and select the Sonic Frontiers XCI or NSP file to play the game on PC via the Yuzu emulator.

Play Sonic Frontiers on Ryujinx Emulator

1. Download and install the latest version of the Ryujinx emulator.

2. Open Ryujinx and select Files > Open Ryujinx Folder > system.

3. Paste the prod.keys and title.keys files in the systems folder.

4. Go to Tools> Install Firmware > Install a firmware from XCI or ZIP.

5. Select the Nintendo Switch firmware file you downloaded.

6. Click yes to install the Nintendo Switch firmware file.

7. Go to File > Load Application from File.

8. Locate and select Sonic Frontiers XCI or NSP file to play the game on PC via the Ryujinx emulator.

Note: To play Sonic Frontiers at 60 FPS, players will need the 60FPS mod and disable VSync. To use the mod, download and paste it into the Ryujinx Mod directory of the respective game.

