These Are The Best Guns To Use In Apex Legends Mobile Season 1

After being in the beta for almost a year, one of the most popular battle royale games, Apex Legends, is on mobile phones now. While the PC version has been there for more than 3 years, first launching on PC and consoles.

Meanwhile, Apex Legends is available for multiple platforms, be it PC, Xbox, or PS; that being said, the game was also released for Nintendo Switch in 2021 and the newly released Steam Deck, making it one of the rare games available on almost all video game platforms. While we’re sure you’d love to know more about the game, and in that spirit, in this article, we’re going to list some of the best guns in Apex Legends mobile.

On the flip side, some of you are already having a blast with the mobile version of Apex Legends since the beta and need no introduction to guns. However, it sure is time-consuming and takes a lot of effort to find out which is the best gun in Apex Legends mobile, especially for those who prefer to use different guns as the situation demands.

Best guns in Apex Legends mobile Season 1

For the best guns to use in season 1 of Apex Legends mobile, we’re going to divide the list of the best guns in accordance with the category, further making it easier for you to pick which gun you’d like to use in a particular class.

1. Assault Rifles

R-301 Carbine

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

There’s no doubt about the R-301 Carbine being the best gun in Apex Legends mobile. For those who do not know, the R-301 Carbine was so powerful that it was nerfed during the beta; however, even that couldn’t stop the gun from shredding your enemies to pieces. R-301 Carbine is fairly easy to find in-game, and when you find this beast of an assault rifle, you take fights head-on.

Meanwhile, if you want to compare, the R-301 performs the way M16 does in COD mobile and how the M416 does in PUBG mobile. If the praise is not enough for you to incline towards R-301 Carbine, we suggest you try out the gun in action and decide for yourself.

Find your dream job

Flatline

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

If there’s an assault rifle that can match the ferocity of the R-301 Carbine in Apex Legends mobile, it’s the Flatline. The Flatline is more powerful than R-310 Carbine, having more damage per bullet than the Carbine; however, the Flatline lacks in the rate of fire, wherein the Carbine has a clear advantage.

Nevertheless, the Flatline is a consistent AR and has a controllable recoil. Plus, it’s great for beginners, so if you just got into Apex Legends mobile, find yourself a Flatline AR and get going, as it’s one of the best guns you can play within Apex Legends mobile.

Havoc

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

While we’ve talked about two great ARs in Apex, let’s not leave another one of the best guns in Apex Legends mobile, the Havoc rifle. Havoc is a near-perfect blend of the Flatline and R-301 Carbine; having a good amount of damage and a good rate of fire, this AR will easily shred your enemies at longer distances.

The best thing about Havoc is its range, which is longer than R-301 Carbine and Flatline. However, being an energy weapon, it takes a second to start the automatic firing, but the gun aims to decimate the enemy player when it does. Moreover, its recoil is also manageable. When you find Havoc lying on the ground, don’t forget to pick this up since it’s one of the few best guns in Apex Legends mobile.

2. SMG

Volt SMG

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

If you’re looking for a reliable SMG with great damage, look no further, the Volt SMG is the one for you. Volt SMG runs on energy ammo and is great for mid-to-short range fights with its great accuracy and rate of fire. Moreover, the range on this SMG is also comparatively good.

That being said, Volt SMG is the only SMG that you can head on taking against a R-301 Carbine or a Flatline and come out as a winner. Thus, getting a spot on the best guns to use in Apex Legends mobile.

R-99

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

Another good SMG to use in Apex Legends with a head-on is the R-99 SMG. While the gun doesn’t have a great damage per bullet; however, the gun boasts a rate of fire of 1092, which is among the highest in the game. That being said, it can sometimes become difficult for some to control the spray of this gun owing to the high rate of fire. Meanwhile, despite all its flaws, it is still one of the best guns in Apex Legends mobile.

3. LMG

Spitfire

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

The Spitfire is hands down the best LMG you can use in Apex Legends mobile without a second thought. The LMG sports damage of 19 per bullet and 546 rate of fire, which is not the highest but considering the precision and damage, it does the job, and that too very well. The Spitfire is one gun you can rely on to take long-range fights and is one of the best funs in Apex Legends mobile.

L-Star

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

The next best LMG & one of the best guns in Apex Legends is the L-Star; it uses energy ammo and has an incredible rate of fire. In addition, the L-Star sports a good amount of damage. Meanwhile, the best thing about the LMG is that you never have to reload this weapon; however, it only reloads when you overheat it by shooting non-stop.

4. Shotgun

Peacekeeper

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

Coming to shotguns, you wouldn’t want to miss on the Peacekeeper. This gun can get you killed instantly, provided with accuracy with your shots and good movement skills. That being said, Peacekeeper is easy to find when you drop it on the map and gets you the initial kills; hence you shouldn’t pass on it.

Mastiff Shotgun

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

Another good shotgun and one of the best guns in Apex Legends mobile is the Mastiff. While the Mastiff is not as good as the Peacekeeper; however, it gets the job done. A few shots from this shotgun, and you’ll find your enemies running away from you, wishing they shouldn’t have picked a fight with you.

5. Marksman Rifle

G7 Scout

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

The G7 Scout is probably the most easy to find gun in Apex Legends mobile. That being said, if it is easy to find, it doesn’t mean its no good. The G7 Scout is arguably one of the best guns in Apex Legends mobile and is the best marksman rifle cum AR.

6. Sniper Rifle

Kraber

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

The mightiest gun in all of Apex Legends mobile. While the Kraber sniper rifle is hands down the best, you can only find this in drops. Suggesting how rare this sniper rifle is in-game. That being said, the rarity of this gun makes up for the damage it causes. The Kraber is the only one-shot kill weapon in Apex Legends mobile, provided that shot is a headshot.

Longbow DMR

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

If you don’t get your hands on the Kraber, don’t worry, the next best thing is the Longbow DMR. While it won’t be easy getting kills with the Longbow DMR in long-range; however, it can easily shred through the enemy’s armor, which will send them running to recharge their shields. If you’re looking for a good sniper rifle, the Longbow DMR should be your go-to choice, making it one of the best guns in Apex Legends mobile.

7. Pistol

RE-45 Auto

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

Pistols are the guns that will get you kills in the initial phase of an Apex Legends mobile match. We know what you might be thinking, pistols are no good in the battle royale but hang on, these pistols in Apex Legends mobile are unlike PUBG mobile or CODM. They have a good amount of damage paired with good range and great fire rate, which makes these some of the best guns in Apex Legends mobile.

P2020

Screengrab: Apex Legends Mobile

The next best pistol to use in Apex Legends mobile is the P2020. While the P2020 doesn’t have a fire rate of RE-45 Auto, it boasts greater damage than the previous pistol. If you get your hands on this bad boy upon landing, you can surely take on a nearby enemy player and get the best out of the situation.