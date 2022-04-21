OnePlus Ace With 150-Watt Charging To Launch Today

OnePlus Ace will launch today in China. The new smartphone is a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 3, and will soon launch in India as the OnePlus 10R. OnePlus Ace will sport a powerful battery charging feature coupled with a 150-Watt fast charger in the box.

OnePlus Ace or OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 10R are the same devices with different names for different markets. The OnePlus Ace smartphone will be exclusive to Chinese consumers and will launch today, on 21 April 2022. While the OnePlus 10R will launch in the global market including India on 28 April 2022. The pricing of these devices is unknown as of writing this post.

Hardware Specifications

Design and Display

OnePlus Ace will feature a boxy design like the recent iPhone 13 and will have thinner bezels. A center hole-punch display will be used which discards the age-old tradition of a corner hole-punch display on most OnePlus phones.

It will have a big 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will offer two color choices: Arctic Glow and Sierra Black. Rather than a flat and smooth back panel, the OnePlus Ace will flaunt a partial striped/partial smooth design.

Image: OnePlus

Processor

OnePlus Ace will sport the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset which is a customized version of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The phone will come in two configurations with the base variant packing 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The higher configuration will have 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage with chances of a bigger battery.

Camera

As far as cameras are concerned, OnePlus Ace will pack a triple-camera module on the rear. It will use the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor which will have optical image stabilization capabilities. The remaining two cameras will be a combination of an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro camera. It will also have a basic 16 MP selfie shooter with no autofocus.

Battery

OnePlus Ace’s major highlight will be the 150-Watt SuperVooc charging feature. Using this fast-charge technology, the phone will refuel its 4500 mAh battery in just 15 minutes. There will also be an 80-Watt fast charging variant with a slightly bigger battery capacity.

The charging time will extend to 35 minutes in the 5000 mAh variant. Global users will have to wait for a week more to see the first glimpse of the phone and place orders. You can watch the Chinese launch event here.

What do you think about the upcoming OnePlus flagships? Will you buy a OnePlus phone with ColorOS? Do let us know in the comments.