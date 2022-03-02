MediaTek Beats Qualcomm To Become No. 1 In The U.S.

Taiwanese chip-maker MediaTek experienced tremendous growth in the U.S. in the previous year. As per Q4 2021 stats, it surpassed rival Qualcomm in the latter’s own country in terms of Android market share.

According to PC Mag, MediaTek confirmed this news on Tuesday based on IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report. The source revealed that 51% of Android smartphones in the U. S. use a MediaTek chipset.

This is a remarkable rise for the Taiwan-based company, which only accounted for 29% of the American market share as recently as Q1 2021. Thanks to a batch of promising SoCs being released soon, its significant growth could be set to continue.

This promising batch includes the Dimensity 9000, released last November for high-end devices, which is reasonably superior to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. Other SoCs, the Dimenisty 8000 and 8001 chipsets, will arrive sometime soon to compete in the high-midrange segment.

Interestingly, The Verge cited a source who contested the details of MediaTek’s announcement. According to it, 55% of the American Android market belongs to Qualcomm, while 33% of the share lies with its Taiwanese rival.

Furthermore, the publication noted that the IDC report for Q2 2021 shows that the Dimensity chip-maker has 48.1% of the American share, whereas the Snapdragon chip-maker follows close with 43.9%.

Either way, it is worth acknowledging that MediaTek is gradually becoming a sizeable competitor to Qualcomm. It is only a matter of time before the Taiwanese firm becomes a popular option among Android users in the U. S.

Do you think MediaTek would present a good challenge to Qualcomm in its own country soon? Which chip manufacturer do you prefer? Sound off your thoughts in the comments below.