7 Best Weapons For Raiden Shogun In Genshin Impact: F2P-Friendly Guide

When it comes to electro characters in Genshin Impact, there’s no better character than the Electro Archon herself, Ei, AKA the Raiden Shogun. Now, as deep as Inazuma and Ei, Makoto’s lore was till the final Inazuma Archon quest, Ei has always been a fan-favorite character because, well… you know it. However, following Nahida’s release, how well Electro reacts to Dendro, and the chances of Raiden Shogun’s re-run being pretty high, here are some of the best weapons for Raiden Shogun.

In this guide, let’s look at some of the best weapon/polearms options for Raiden Shogun, including F2P (free-to-play) weapons to help you maximize her damage output and get the most out of her as a support plus DPS unit.

What makes the weapon good in Genshin Impact?

While the base attack is a common stat across all weapons, the things that matter the most and make a weapon great are its passive and sub-stats. Character signature weapons are some of the best five-star weapons you can get in the game, but there are a lot of four-star options for free-to-play players as well. Sub-stats also play a critical role in determining how well a character performs, giving them massive Attack, HP, Defense, and Crit boosts.

Best Weapons for Raiden Shogun: F2P-friendly

The polearms mentioned in this list are all great options for an on-field DPS, Sub-DPS, or battery recharge support Raiden Shogun. To maximize her potential, it’s essential to build her well. Hence, in the end, let’s look at the artifacts, the stats, and sub-stats you should prioritize, and more importantly, the Energy Recharge percentage you should have on her.

1. The Catch

We know you saw this coming. The Catch is by far one of the best F2P weapons for Raiden Shogun, almost as if it was meant for her. You can obtain the Polearm and its ascension materials by exchanging fish with Kujirai Momiji of the Inazuma fish association in Inazuma.

Coming to the weapon stats, The Catch’s primary stat scales off Energy Recharge, which is an important element in Raiden’s kit. Coming to its passives, the weapon, at R1, increases the Elemental Burst damage by 16% and the Crit Rate by 6%, which are two of the quintessential stats for the Shogun. Overall, it is one of the best free-to-play (F2P) weapons for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact.

2. Deathmatch

Deathmatch is a battle pass polearm that’s quite good for Raiden Shogun. If you have good Energy Recharge and Attacks sands or goblets ready, you may want to balance the Crit Rate of your overall Shogun build as per the golden ratio of 50:100. Hence, it’s a good idea to invest in a crit rate weapon.

The primary stat of Deathmatch is Crit Damage, and the maximum you can add to your character using the same is 36%, which is pretty amazing. However, what’s not amazing is its passive, which is “If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16%, and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 24%.” Still, overall, it’s an excellent weapon choice for F2P players that only buy battle passes.

Mind you: Fishing the right fish takes an incredibly long time due to the three-day cooldown; Hence, the sooner you start collecting, the better.

3. Wavebreaker’s Fin

The debates for Wavebreaker’s Fin Vs The Catch are never-ending. What separated Wavebreaker’s Fin from other F2P weapons on this list is its high attack stat and an interesting passive that feels like it was made for Raiden Shogun.

While the 620 base attack combined with its primary maximum attack percentage stat of 13.2% (you read that right) won’t impress anyone, its passive definitely will. For every point of the entire party’s combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon/polearm is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst damage can be achieved this way.

Considering that most of the DPS Raiden Shogun’s value comes from her elemental burst, the 40% increased burst damage will help you achieve crazy burst damage numbers since Raiden’s burst already deals increased damage after you use the burst of other characters first. Overall, Wavebreaker’s Fin is one of the best weapons for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact.

4. Favonius Lance

We mentioned Favonius Lance in our best weapons for Candace guide. It is, hands down, the most useful weapon out of all Favonius Weapons. There I said it. If you already have enough Attack percentage and Crit Rate/Damage but not much Energy Recharge on your Raiden Shogun and don’t have time to farm for The Catch, the Favonius Lance will do.

With a maximum base Attack of 565 and the primary Energy Recharge stat of 30.6% at level 90, it doesn’t add a significant amount of ER, but it is still pretty decent. The weapon’s passive is, Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small number of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. It can only occur once every 12s. For a free weapon/polearm, it’s good, but we’d still recommend getting The Catch instead.

5. Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning is Raiden’s signature weapon, and as a result, it is one of the best weapons for her in the game. Its primary stat scales off, you guessed it, Energy Recharge, and provides a maximum ER of 55.1% on level 90. At this point, you may think, “Well, if that’s the case, why to bother spending your precious primogems when you can catch The Catch (pun intended).”

The reason you may want to get Engulfing Lightning is due to its crazy-good passive, Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove. At Refinement level 1, it increases the Attack by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. With this, you can gain a maximum bonus of 80% Attack. Similarly, the polearm allows you to gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12 seconds after using an Elemental Burst, which will further increase the attack of Raiden and your party members.

6. Staff of Homa

If you plan on going Super Saiyan with Raiden Shogun or literally any Polearm character in the Genshin rooster, Staff of Homa, AKA. Staff of Homeless is your best bet. While it’s not F2P-friendly, if you do manage to get it, it could add incredible value to a DPS Raiden Shogun.

For starters, its primary stat scales off Crit Damage with a maximum of 66.2% of the same, and its passive increases the HP of the wielder and grants an Attack bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s max HP. When the health of the equipping character is less than 50%. the bonus increases by an additional 1% of Max HP. Hu Tao’s signature weapon, Staff of Homa, is, without a doubt, one of the best weapons for Raiden Shogun.

7. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Xiao’s signature weapon also synergizes well with Raiden Shogun. The weapon’s primary stat scales of Crit Rate and the passive give attack percentage; hence, you’ll need to focus only on the Crit Damage and the Energy Recharge aspects. As for the weapon’s passives Eagle Spear of Justice, on hitting an enemy, it increases the character’s Attack by 3.2% for 6 seconds, up to 7 stacks.

While this effect can occur once every 0.3 seconds, you can still stack up the Attack for a total of 22.4% Attack percentage. After collecting the maximum number of stacks, the overall damage is also increased by 12%. Overall, it is one of the best weapons for Raiden Shogun, provided you run good artifacts on her.

Best Artifacts for Raiden Shogun

For maximum output, it cannot get any better than the 4PC Emblem of Severed Fate artifacts. The 4PC set grants 20% Energy Recharge and increases the Elemental Burst damage by 25% of the total Energy Recharge (Max of 75%). And since the damage multipliers on Raiden’s Elemental Burst kit are one of the best in the game, you could deal some insane damage with the same.

If you’re missing out on a few Emblem artifacts with desirable stats, you could also run 2PC Nobless Oblige and 2PC Emblem of Severed Fate for 20% Elemental Burst Damage and 20% Energy Recharge. Tenacity of the Millelith is also great, but we recommend sticking to the aforementioned combination.

Raiden Shogun is the best Electro Character right now

As a Keqing user, I say with a heavy heart that Raiden is still the best Electro character in the game and will be in the years to come. That said, while building her, it’s important to not go too hard on the Energy Recharge and also care about other stats. Or else she won’t add much value to your team.

