One Piece Chapter 1044 Release Schedule | Is Luffy The New Joy Boy?

For fans looking for the release schedule of One Piece Chapter 1044, look no further; in this article, we’ll share all the details about the upcoming chapter of One Piece, its release timings, and what to expect from the chapter.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Surprisingly, the anime adaptation of One Piece was also halted as Toei animation’s internal networks were breached by a ‘third-party.’ Which compelled the studio to delay the last episode of One Piece. However, fans can rejoice as the news of the One Piece Chapter 1044 being released shortly is confirmed.

One Piece Chapter 1043: Recap

In the last chapter, we see Luffy falling to the ground after Kaido’s fatal blow, which caused Luffy’s fourth gear to wear off, returning him to his normal form. Meanwhile, Momonosuke and Law realize Luffy can not hear his ‘voice’ anymore. After defeating Luffy, Kaido attacks the interfering CPO agent and enters the Skull dome. Furthermore, while Luffy lays near dead on the ground, and thought dead, most of the alliance featuring straw hats go on to fight bravely.

While Kaido next challenges Momonosuke to a duel, the latter thinks about surrendering. However, after some convincing from Yamato, who also tells Momonosuke that she’ll fight beside him, he decides to face Kaido. In the next frame, and a turn of events, Zunesha speaks about Joy Boy’s return and reveals that Joy Boy is at Wano. At the same time, Luffy is shown grinning while his body goes through a transformation. Meanwhile, in One Piece Chapter 1044, the fight between Kaido and Luffy will be one to watch out for.

One Piece Chapter 1044 release schedule

Chapter 1044 of One Piece is now rescheduled to go live on Sunday, March 27th, 2022, thus making chapter 1044 the last chapter for March. As usual, fans will be able to read the chapter as it goes live on Viz and Manga Plus.

As for the release timings, chapter 1044 will first go online in Japan at midnight. However, for fans in other world regions, here are the release timings for One Piece Chapter 1044.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

8 AM PDT Central Time: 10 AM CST

10 AM CST Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

11 AM EST British Time: 4 PM BST

4 PM BST European Time: 5 PM CET

5 PM CET India Time: 9.30 PM IST

One Piece Chapter 1044: Is Luffy the new Joy Boy?

Surely the return of Joy Boy has fans excited all over the world. The last chapter of One Piece ended in a cliffhanger, which broke the internet with One Piece fans going berserk on Twitter. And why not? Chapter 1043 was undoubtedly one of the best chapters in the series yet.

With the decade-long build-up to Joy Boy and how the chapter ended, it is evident that the creator is teasing Luffy as the new Joy Boy. At the same time, not much has been known about Joy Boy, apart from Zunesha, who once knew Joy Boy. Furthermore, we saw in chapter 1040 that Kaido also knows about Joy Boy; with the statement, “you couldn’t be Joy Boy either, it seems.”

Well, we don’t yet know if Luffy is the incarnation of Joy Boy or how One Piece chapter 1044 will unfold. We know that the creator is playing high stakes with the decade-old build-up about Joy Boy finally coming to an end in the next chapter.