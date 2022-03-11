“One Piece” Episode 1014 Delayed: An Indefinite Hiatus For The Anime?

Wano arc is a crucial step in the story of Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece. No wonder Toei Animation has been working hard to make the arc worthwhile for fans around the globe. But despite the studio’s best efforts, some things are out of their control. The most recent example is the delay of One Piece episode 1014.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The new episode of the anime had high expectations from fans. However, it will not be released this week. Are you wondering about the reason for this unfortunate delay? Keep on reading below to find out more.

Why was ‘One Piece’ episode 1014 delayed?

Until today, there were only rumors that a new OP episode might not arrive this week. However, it was later confirmed that the show’s release schedule had been disturbed. The reason for this unexpected delay is due to a third-party breach of Toei Animation on March 06, 2022.

To ensure no confusion, the official website of One Piece released a statement. It read:

“As announced by Toei Animation Co., Ltd. at 11:00 on March 11 (Friday), the internal network of Toei Animation Co., Ltd. received unauthorized access by a third party on March 6 (Sunday), and the internal system Some have stopped. We would like to inform you that the impact of this has hindered the progress of program production and will affect future broadcasting schedules.”

When will ‘One Piece’ episode 1014 be released?

Image credit: Toei Animation

Due to the Toei Animation, the long-running anime has been put on an indefinite hiatus. The only information that Toei has shared is that they will provide fans with an update on March 20, 2022. Until then, feel free to check out our guide on Attack On Titan season 4, part 2 episode 10 right here.

How long do you think the anime will be stopped for? Let us know your views in the comments section below.