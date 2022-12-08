Attack On Titan VR Game To Be Released In 2023

The Attack on Titan (AoT) franchise is no stranger to VR, but this time an official VR game is in the works. The VR game was announced during the Upload VR 2022 Winter Showcase. A teaser trailer for Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable was also released, setting the game for a Summer 2023 release.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is being developed by UNIVRS. The game will take inspiration from Hajime Isayama’s popular manga series, Attack on Titan. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, where Titans constantly attack the people of Paradis island.

The studio has previously made VR games like Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing. Unfortunately, the teaser trailer doesn’t explain where the game will fit into the AoT universe or showcase any gameplay. However, the game will feature single-player and co-op modes.

In Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable, players are tasked with taking on unique missions as members of the Scout Regiment. Players will discover a wide range of weapons to plan their battle strategy and cut down the titan population. As players progress, the battle difficulty will increase. Only players with determination and skill critical in making it through to the final battle will survive UNIVRS

Is Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable Meta Quest exclusive?

The game is confirmed to release on Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro. However, there is no word on whether the game will make it to SteamVR. The studio’s previous titles are available on SteamVR, so there’s hope this time will also be the same.

The gameplay will likely involve using the AoT’s iconic ‘Omni-directional mobility gear’ to move around buildings. Fortunately, UNIVRS has a unique anti-motion sickness technology that made their broom racing game very comfortable in VR.

There are many unofficial AoT VR games, but none are polished enough. So it is great to see an official game being developed after such a long wait. Let us know your thoughts on an Attack on Titan VR game in the comment section below.