Wonder Women 3 Scrapped, Man Of Steel 2 In Jeopardy As A Part Of DC’s New Strategy

The first Wonder Woman film was released in 2017 to critical and commercial success. Because of the underwhelming reception to Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Gadot’s limited experience in leading roles, fans were dubious before the film’s release. As the first female-led solo project in the DC universe, the movie went on to become a cultural touchstone for contemporary comic book filmmaking.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, despite the fact that it was released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wonder Woman 3 has been in the works since 2020, with Gadot set to return in the lead role and Jenkins in charge of the threequel.

Wonder Women 3 Scrapped at DC Studios

However, Wonder Woman 3 hit a major roadblock just one day after Gadot celebrated her casting anniversary. Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 is currently regarded as being dead and not moving forward in its most recent iteration, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Their sources claim that Jenkins had re-sent the studio her treatment, which she co-wrote with Geoff Johns. Jenkins was, however, informed by the new executives at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures that the sequel as it was currently written didn’t fit with the DCU’s new plans. This comes one day after Gadot posted this:

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

Man Of Steel 2 and more in jeopardy

Meanwhile, the future of a number of Justice League actors is also currently uncertain in the wake of a shocking new DC Universe report regarding DC Studios. With the opening of DC Studios on November 1, James Gunn and Peter Safran are formally leading the DCU (previously known as the DCEU) in a new direction. They are currently working on a multi-year plan to reunite the franchise in both film and television.

It appears that the DCU may be dealing with more changes than many had anticipated. The futures of several Justice League actors are currently up in the air, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, which claims that DC Studios is shifting focus on the DC Universe.

Henry Cavill’s Superman might not get his Man of Steel 2 after all, despite appearing in Black Adam and allegedly filming a cameo for The Flash movie. After Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023, no additional Aquaman movies starring Jason Momoa are currently in the works. Next week, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is anticipated to hear Gunn and Safran’s 10-year plan.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think scrapping Wonder Woman 3 is a good idea? Let us know in the comments down below.