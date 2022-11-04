Nvidia RTX 4080 Vs. AMD RX 7900 XTX/XT: Which One To Buy?

Nvidia and AMD have both revealed their next-gen GPUs. In a recent event, AMD announced the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, their first cards powered by the new RDNA 3 architecture. So let’s compare the Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Vs. AMD RX 7900 XTX and XT.

All of these flagship GPUs are powerhouses in their own regard. However, for buyers, the main difference comes down to performance per dollar spent. Fortunately, it seems that AMD is also aiming heavily for the performance-per-watt segment.

Whereas the RTX 4090 and 4080 are already way more expensive than the RX 7900 XTX and XT. So take a closer look at the specs of the upcoming next-gen GPUs by AMD and Nvidia.

RTX 4090 Vs. RTX 4080 Vs. RX 7900 XTX Vs. XT [Specs]

Specifications Nvidia RTX 4090 Nvidia RTX 4080 AMD RX 7900 XTX AMD RX 7900 XT Release Date 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 December 13th, 2022 December 13th, 2022 Price $1,599 $1,199 $999 $899 Cores 16,384 CUDA cores 9,728 CUDA cores 12,288 10,752 Single Precision Compute Performance 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs Process Node 4nm node 4nm node 5nm node 5nm node Transistor Count 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 58 Billion 58 Billion Ray Tracing Cores/Ray Accelerators 128 76 96 84 Compute Units 83 76 96 84 ROP 176 112 192 192 Clock Speed Boost: 2.52 GHz

Base: 2.23 GHz Boost: 2.51 GHz

Base: 2.21 GHz Boost: 2.50 GHz

Base: 2.30 GHz Boost: 2.40 GHz

Base: 1.50 GHz Memory 24GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 21Gbps 23Gbps 20 Gbps 20 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 1,008GB/s 736GB/s 960 GB/s 800 GB/s Memory Interface Width 384-bit 256-bit 384-bit 320-bit Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace RDNA 3 RDNA 3 Upscaling technology DLSS 3.0 DLSS 3.0 AMD FSR AMD FSR Graphics Card Power 450W 320W 355 W 300 W Required System Power 850W 750W 800 W 750 W Required Power Connectors 3x PCIe 4.0

8-pin cables 3x PCIe 4.0

8-pin cables 2x 8 PCIe 5.0

8-pin cables 2x 8 PCIe 5.0

8-pin cables Outputs 1x HDMI 2.1

3x DisplayPort 1.4a 1x HDMI 2.1

3x DisplayPort 1.4a HDMI 2.1

DisplayPort 2.1

USB Type-C HDMI 2.1

DisplayPort 2.1

USB Type-C

Which flagship GPU should you buy?

The most significant difference between AMD and Nvidia GPUs is that the latter is way more expensive. The RTX 4090 founders edition also costs up to $1,599 if you can get one. However, the cost rises near the $2000 mark if the RTX 4090 is made by Nvidia partners such as MSI, Gigabyte, and Asus. Considering the $600 price difference between the RTX 4090 and the RX 7900 XTX, the latter is a better choice.

In terms of specs, both RTX 4090 and RX 7900 XTX introduce new technologies and architectures. Both high-end GPUs also have the same 24GB VRAM. However, AMD is using GDDR6 memory instead of GDDR6X as it requires less power. On the other hand, the RTX 4080 only has 16 GB of VRAM compared to the RX 7900 XT, which has 20 GB of VRAM.

However, when it comes to GPUs, performance matters more than specs. According to the benchmarks claimed by AMD, the RX 7900 XTX shows higher FPS compared to the RTX 4090 hen running games in 1440p. On the other hand, the RTX 4090 shows better performance than RX 7900 XTX in 4k. However, these benchmarks should be taken with a grain of salt.

1440p gaming performance (RX 580 YouTube channel)

4K Gaming performance (RX 580 YouTube channel)

So these claims will have to be tested by independent reviewers when the GPUs are released later in December 2022. The RTX 4090 and 4080 also provide supreme ray tracing and the latest DLSS 3. These features alone make these GPUs an excellent option, as Nvidia has been historically better at ray tracing than AMD.

So which GPU is better? Is it the RTX 4090 or RX 7900 XTX?

Since only the RTX 4090 has been properly tested till now, it is too early to say which GPU is better. However, one thing to be noted is that the new AMD GPUs are definitely a great choice due to their price point and performance. Ultimately, the AMD RX 7900 XTX and XT sound like great GPUs capable of satisfying most gamers.

