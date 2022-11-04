Facebook Twitter Instagram
Nvidia RTX 4080 Vs. AMD RX 7900 XTX/XT: Which One To Buy?

Which next-gen GPU is the best?

RTX 4090 VS RTX 4080 VS RX 7900 XTX VS RX 7900 XT

Nvidia and AMD have both revealed their next-gen GPUs. In a recent event, AMD announced the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, their first cards powered by the new RDNA 3 architecture. So let’s compare the Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Vs. AMD RX 7900 XTX and XT.

All of these flagship GPUs are powerhouses in their own regard. However, for buyers, the main difference comes down to performance per dollar spent. Fortunately, it seems that AMD is also aiming heavily for the performance-per-watt segment.

Whereas the RTX 4090 and 4080 are already way more expensive than the RX 7900 XTX and XT. So take a closer look at the specs of the upcoming next-gen GPUs by AMD and Nvidia.

RTX 4090 Vs. RTX 4080 Vs. RX 7900 XTX Vs. XT [Specs]

SpecificationsNvidia RTX 4090Nvidia RTX 4080AMD RX 7900 XTXAMD RX 7900 XT
Release Date12th October 202216th November 2022December 13th, 2022December 13th, 2022
Price$1,599$1,199$999$899
Cores16,384 CUDA cores9,728 CUDA cores12,288 10,752
Single Precision Compute Performance83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs
Process Node4nm node4nm node5nm node5nm node
Transistor Count76 Billion45.9 Billion58 Billion58 Billion
Ray Tracing Cores/Ray Accelerators128769684
Compute Units83769684
ROP176112192192
Clock SpeedBoost: 2.52 GHz
Base: 2.23 GHz		Boost: 2.51 GHz
Base: 2.21 GHz		Boost: 2.50 GHz
Base: 2.30 GHz		Boost: 2.40 GHz
Base: 1.50 GHz
Memory24GB GDDR6X16GB GDDR6X24GB GDDR620 GB GDDR6
Memory Speed21Gbps23Gbps20 Gbps20 Gbps
Memory Bandwidth1,008GB/s736GB/s960 GB/s800 GB/s
Memory Interface Width384-bit256-bit384-bit320-bit
ArchitectureAda LovelaceAda LovelaceRDNA 3RDNA 3
Upscaling technologyDLSS 3.0DLSS 3.0AMD FSRAMD FSR
Graphics Card Power450W320W355 W300 W
Required System Power 850W750W800 W750 W
Required Power Connectors3x PCIe 4.0
8-pin cables		3x PCIe 4.0
8-pin cables		2x 8 PCIe 5.0
8-pin cables		2x 8 PCIe 5.0
8-pin cables
Outputs1x HDMI 2.1
3x DisplayPort 1.4a		1x HDMI 2.1
3x DisplayPort 1.4a		HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 2.1
USB Type-C		HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 2.1
USB Type-C

Which flagship GPU should you buy?

Nvidia-RTX-40-series-vs-AMD-RX-7000-series

The most significant difference between AMD and Nvidia GPUs is that the latter is way more expensive. The RTX 4090 founders edition also costs up to $1,599 if you can get one. However, the cost rises near the $2000 mark if the RTX 4090 is made by Nvidia partners such as MSI, Gigabyte, and Asus. Considering the $600 price difference between the RTX 4090 and the RX 7900 XTX, the latter is a better choice.

In terms of specs, both RTX 4090 and RX 7900 XTX introduce new technologies and architectures. Both high-end GPUs also have the same 24GB VRAM. However, AMD is using GDDR6 memory instead of GDDR6X as it requires less power. On the other hand, the RTX 4080 only has 16 GB of VRAM compared to the RX 7900 XT, which has 20 GB of VRAM.

However, when it comes to GPUs, performance matters more than specs. According to the benchmarks claimed by AMD, the RX 7900 XTX shows higher FPS compared to the RTX 4090 hen running games in 1440p. On the other hand, the RTX 4090 shows better performance than RX 7900 XTX in 4k. However, these benchmarks should be taken with a grain of salt.

  • RX-7900-XTX-vs-RTX-4090
    1440p gaming performance (RX 580 YouTube channel)
  • RX-7900-XTX-vs-RTX-4080
    4K Gaming performance (RX 580 YouTube channel)

So these claims will have to be tested by independent reviewers when the GPUs are released later in December 2022. The RTX 4090 and 4080 also provide supreme ray tracing and the latest DLSS 3. These features alone make these GPUs an excellent option, as Nvidia has been historically better at ray tracing than AMD.

So which GPU is better? Is it the RTX 4090 or RX 7900 XTX?

Since only the RTX 4090 has been properly tested till now, it is too early to say which GPU is better. However, one thing to be noted is that the new AMD GPUs are definitely a great choice due to their price point and performance. Ultimately, the AMD RX 7900 XTX and XT sound like great GPUs capable of satisfying most gamers.

Let us know which GPU you would prefer in the comment section below.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality. Reach out to him at @NalinRawat

