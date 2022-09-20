Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Nvidia Finally Reveals RTX 4090 And RTX 4080, Its Most Powerful GPUs Yet

Graphical power unleashed.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Nvidia rtx 4090

Nvidia has finally revealed its next-generation flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4090. The announcement was made during Nvidia’s September keynote event. This flagship model was announced alongside the RTX 4080’s 16GB and 12GB variants.

This is the first time that Nvidia has launched a flagship GPU in two different variants. The RTX 4080 16GB and 12GB cards feature AD103 and AD104 GPUs, respectively. On the other hand, RTX 4090 features 24GB of GDDR6X memory, AD102 GPU with 16384 CUDA cores, and a default TDP of 450W.

Nvidia is planning to release the RTX 4090 for $1,599 on October 12th, 2022. However, both versions of RTX 4080 will come out later in November 2022, starting at $899 for the 12GB model and $1,199 for the 16GB model.

RTX 4080

The new GPUs are based on Nvidia’s Lovelace architecture, which is built on a smaller 4nm process. This is quite an improvement over the ampere-based RTX 3000 series built using Samsung’s 8nm chips. The new Ada Lovelace architecture also features DLSS 3, which provides nearly four times more FPS than normal rendering.

The architecture is twice as power efficient, but the GPUs still require a high TDP. According to the company, the RTX 4090 is 2-4 times more powerful than RTX 3090. So let’s take a closer look at the specs of all RTX 4000 series GPUs announced during the event.

RTX 4090 vs RTX 4080 Specs

GeForce RTX 4090GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB)GeForce RTX 4080 (12 GB)
Price $1,599$1,199$899
NVIDIA CUDA Cores16,3849,7287680
Clock Speed Boost: 2.52 GHz
Base: 2.23 GHz		Boost: 2.51 GHz
Base: 2.21 GHz		Boost: 2.61 GHz
Base: 2.31 GHz
Memory24GB GDDR6X16GB GDDR6X12GB GDDR6X
Memory Interface Width384-bit256-bit192-bit
ArchitectureAda LovelaceAda LovelaceAda Lovelace
Ray Tracing Cores3rd Generation3rd Generation3rd Generation
Tensor cores4th Generation4th Generation4th Generation
NVIDIA DLSSDLSS 3DLSS 3DLSS 3
Graphics Card Power450W320W285W
Required System Power 850W750W700W
Required Power Connectors3x PCIe 8-pin cables 3x PCIe 8-pin cables 2x PCIe 8-pin cables
Outputs1x HDMI 2.1
3x DisplayPort 1.4a		1x HDMI 2.1
3x DisplayPort 1.4a		1x HDMI 2.1
3x DisplayPort 1.4a
Max Resolution 7680×43207680×43207680×4320

RTX 4000 series vs RTX 3000 series

The RTX 4000 series GPUs by Nvidia promise significant improvement from their predecessors. However, the RTX 3000 series will likely see a reduction in price. This change will mostly be due to the overwhelming stock and the crash of Ethereum mining.

This will make the RTX 3000 series a great option for gamers everywhere. Let us know which graphics card you are looking to buy in the comments section below.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022