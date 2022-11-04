When Is Brahmastra Releasing On Disney+ Hotstar?

In the last few months, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has arguably been one of the most successful Bollywood movies. It was released in theaters and managed to do well at the box office during the boycott movement. While the story of the movie was average, the VFX carried the film to success.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

After a successful run on the big screen, the next step for the 2022 movie is to do the same on the OTT scene. Well, after months of waiting, the day has finally arrived. It was already confirmed that the movie will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at its streaming details in the next section of our article.

Image credit: Dharma Productions

Previously, the movie was expected to arrive on Hotstar in late October. However, the date was postponed to November. Now, after months of waiting the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has finally released on November 04, 2022.

As expected, the film made its debut on Hotstar at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time. Moreover, for the audience outside the subcontinent, it was released on Hulu. A major thanks to the partnership with Disney+ and Hulu.

Can I watch Brahmastra for free on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar currently doesn’t support a free trial. So it essentially means the movie cannot be watched for free on the platform. However, there is a chance for fans to get a free account on Hotstar via telecom plans. Here are some of the best offers to get a free Hotstar subscription:

The above-mentioned offers can help you in watching Brahmastra for free on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, feel free to check our guide on Enola Holmes season 2. Moreover, It stars Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown.