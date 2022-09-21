Facebook Twitter Instagram
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Vs 3080 Ti: Better Price Or Performance

Which one should you buy?

Nvidia rtx 4080 vs 3080 Ti vs 3080

Nvidia finally revealed their next-gen graphic cards from the RTX 4000 series. The company plans to release two variants of its flagship GPU, the RTX 4080 (16GB and 12GB). So let’s compare both models of RTX 4080 vs. RTX 3080 Ti and 3080 in terms of specs and performance.

According to Nvidia, the new RTX 4080 is 2-4x times better than the RTX 3080 Ti, which, if true, is a massive improvement. However, Nvidia is also known for making such claims based on their parameters. So these claims will have to be tested by independent reviewers when the GPUs are released later in November 2022.

Until then, let’s take a look at how the new RTX 4080 GPU compares to its predecessors. You can also check out our comparison article on RTX 4090 vs. 3090.

RTX 4080 Vs RTX 3080 Ti (Specs)

Nvidia RTX GPUs4080 (16 GB)4080 (12 GB)3080 Ti3080
Price $1,199$899$899$699
NVIDIA CUDA Cores9,7287680102408704
Clock Speed Boost: 2.51 GHz
Base: 2.21 GHz		Boost: 2.61 GHz
Base: 2.31 GHz		Boost: 1.67 GHz
Base: 1.37 GHz		Boost: 1.71 GHz
Base: 1.44 GHz
Memory16GB GDDR6X12GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X
Memory Interface Width256-bit192-bit384-bit320-bit
ArchitectureAda LovelaceAda LovelaceAmpereAmpere
Ray Tracing Cores113 RT-TFLOPs
3rd Generation		92 RT-TFLOPs
3rd Generation		80 RT-TFLOPs
2nd Generation		68 RT-TFLOPs
2nd Generation
Tensor cores780 Tensor-TFLOPs
4th Generation		639 Tensor-TFLOPs
4th Generation		320 Tensor-TFLOPs
3rd Generation		272 Tensor-TFLOPs
3rd Generation
NVIDIA DLSS3.03.02.02.0
Graphics Card Power320W285W350W320W
Required System Power 750W700W750W750W

Should you buy the new RTX 4080?

RTX 4080 vs 3080 Ti

Nvidia claims that its new GPUs are two times faster for regular gaming and four times faster when using ray-tracing. According to the CEO, the RTX 4080 gives three times the performance of the 3080 Ti on Nvidia’s Racer X. However, it still uses 10% less power than the 3080 Ti, thanks to the new Lovelace architecture.

This change is a significant improvement over the previous generation, but don’t reach for your wallets just yet. Nvidia has only released high-end RTX 4000 GPUs for a reason. That’s because most gamers prefer mid-range GPUs like the RTX 3060 or 3070, and they have a whole year of stock left.

However, demand for GPUs has dropped across the board since the pandemic era. Demand is likely to drop even further after the Etherium mining crash. What happens when Supply overcomes demand: Price drops.

The RTX 4000 series is very powerful, no doubt, but not many games can take advantage of this power. The only AAA game that needs it is Microsoft Flight Simulator VR. So it is a better choice to wait for a sale or a price drop before making any big purchase.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality.

