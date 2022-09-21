Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Vs 3080 Ti: Better Price Or Performance

Nvidia finally revealed their next-gen graphic cards from the RTX 4000 series. The company plans to release two variants of its flagship GPU, the RTX 4080 (16GB and 12GB). So let’s compare both models of RTX 4080 vs. RTX 3080 Ti and 3080 in terms of specs and performance.

According to Nvidia, the new RTX 4080 is 2-4x times better than the RTX 3080 Ti, which, if true, is a massive improvement. However, Nvidia is also known for making such claims based on their parameters. So these claims will have to be tested by independent reviewers when the GPUs are released later in November 2022.

Until then, let’s take a look at how the new RTX 4080 GPU compares to its predecessors. You can also check out our comparison article on RTX 4090 vs. 3090.

RTX 4080 Vs RTX 3080 Ti (Specs)

Nvidia RTX GPUs 4080 (16 GB) 4080 (12 GB) 3080 Ti 3080 Price $1,199 $899 $899 $699 NVIDIA CUDA Cores 9,728 7680 10240 8704 Clock Speed Boost: 2.51 GHz

Base: 2.21 GHz Boost: 2.61 GHz

Base: 2.31 GHz Boost: 1.67 GHz

Base: 1.37 GHz Boost: 1.71 GHz

Base: 1.44 GHz Memory 16GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X Memory Interface Width 256-bit 192-bit 384-bit 320-bit Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Ampere Ampere Ray Tracing Cores 113 RT-TFLOPs

3rd Generation 92 RT-TFLOPs

3rd Generation 80 RT-TFLOPs

2nd Generation 68 RT-TFLOPs

2nd Generation Tensor cores 780 Tensor-TFLOPs

4th Generation 639 Tensor-TFLOPs

4th Generation 320 Tensor-TFLOPs

3rd Generation 272 Tensor-TFLOPs

3rd Generation NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 Graphics Card Power 320W 285W 350W 320W Required System Power 750W 700W 750W 750W

Should you buy the new RTX 4080?

Nvidia claims that its new GPUs are two times faster for regular gaming and four times faster when using ray-tracing. According to the CEO, the RTX 4080 gives three times the performance of the 3080 Ti on Nvidia’s Racer X. However, it still uses 10% less power than the 3080 Ti, thanks to the new Lovelace architecture.

This change is a significant improvement over the previous generation, but don’t reach for your wallets just yet. Nvidia has only released high-end RTX 4000 GPUs for a reason. That’s because most gamers prefer mid-range GPUs like the RTX 3060 or 3070, and they have a whole year of stock left.

However, demand for GPUs has dropped across the board since the pandemic era. Demand is likely to drop even further after the Etherium mining crash. What happens when Supply overcomes demand: Price drops.

The RTX 4000 series is very powerful, no doubt, but not many games can take advantage of this power. The only AAA game that needs it is Microsoft Flight Simulator VR. So it is a better choice to wait for a sale or a price drop before making any big purchase.