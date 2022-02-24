“No Exit” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Scott Frank’s new film No Exit is expected to be released online soon. Frank’s known for producing the ever-so-popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. With that in mind, the expectations from his new movie are quite high. Well, we will talk more about the plot later; first, let’s shed some light on the release date of the film.

The 2022 movie will unveil online on February 25, 2022, and is expected to be added by 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Considering it is a rated R horror movie, we suggest not watching it alone.

Speaking of watching it, even if you want to watch it with your friends or family, you need to know where it will stream online. Keeping that in mind, let’s discuss it in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘No Exit’ online?

Image credit: 20th Century Studios

The horror mystery movie is a Hulu original. So evidently, you will be able to stream it online exclusively on Hulu. To watch the movie, just head over to this page on the streaming service. Another huge advantage of watching titles on Hulu is its free trial. In an era where most services have pulled back that offer, Hulu stands out.

On that note, you might want to watch Y: The Last Man on the streaming service as well. Since the show’s first season is already over, you can enjoy all the episodes with no trouble.

What to expect from ‘No Exit’?

While the movie is being labeled as a horror mystery film, it is also a survival drama. It is evident from the official synopsis of the film too.

“During a blizzard and stranded at an isolated highway rest stop in the mountains, a college student discovers a kidnapped child hidden in a car belonging to one of the people inside.”

This concludes with our guide on the No Exit movie. Are you planning to watch it? Feel free to share your expectations from it in the comments section below.