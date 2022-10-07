iPhone 14 Plus Goes On Sale: Price & Other Details

The big-screen iPhone 14 Plus will be available in Apple Stores starting today. People who pre-ordered the phone online will also start receiving deliveries. With the iPhone 14 Plus in stores, the entire iPhone 14 lineup is now available for users to experience and purchase.

Apple discontinued the iPhone ‘mini’ lineup after the iPhone 13 Mini and has replaced it with the larger iPhone 14 Plus. While the Mini was $100 cheaper than the standard iPhone, the Plus is $100 more expensive. For the price, you get a bigger screen and better battery life compared to the standard iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 and goes all the way up to $1199 for the 512GB model. Apple claims that the 14 Plus has the “best battery life ever on an iPhone,” and the $899 price tag means more users can buy it. Before the Plus, the Pro Max used to have the longest battery life. However, the 14 Pro Max still has a longer video streaming and playback time than the Plus.

iPhone 14 Plus: The plus-size iPhone 13

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone 14 Plus shares its chip with last year’s iPhone 13 lineup. The A15 Bionic optimizes the phone to deliver up to 26 hours of video playback from the device and up to 20 hours of streaming video playback. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max still has a longer 29-hour video playback.

For those buying the device for the big screen, there is some disappointment on that front. The big 6.7-inch display misses out on features like always-on display and a high refresh rate. However, this simpler display is one of the reasons why the 14 Plus gets its long battery life. So the main reason to buy the phone will be the battery life, not the display or cameras.

We have also covered the iPhone 14 Plus in the past and explained whether you should buy or skip the phone. Now that it is available in the stores, users can also check out the device and see how it feels in the hand. At the end of the day, the Plus is there to entice users who want a bigger display but don’t want to shell out the extra cash for the Pro or Pro Max models.