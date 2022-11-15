Limitless With Chris Hemsworth: How To Watch It For Free Online

There’s something captivating about watching celebs do things that are considered out of their comfort zone. That’s why stuff like the special guest episodes of Man vs Wild and celeb-centric cooking shows are popular among various audiences. Keeping in line with that, Nat Geo has produced a reality show where MCU hero Chris Hemsworth goes through a variety of extreme sports and physical courses.

In this series, Hemsworth will partake in activities that push the human body to its limits in a bid to unlock the secrets for a healthier and longer life. As shown in the trailer, this journey will take him from the tundra all the way to the tropics. Moreover, it will depict the Aussie skinny dipping into sub-zero temperatures and scaling dizzying heights, among other things.

Given the charisma and natural wit of the Thor actor, the series promises to be rather entertaining. Besides Chris Hemsworth, his brothers Luke and Liam also made an appearance on the adventure reality series.

Hemsworth takes on various extreme sports to test his physical aptitude. (Image: Disney+)

When can I start streaming “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”?

The rights to this Nat Geo production belong to Disney, and hence, it’ll make its way to Disney+ or Disney+ Hotstar. “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” will release on Disney’s OTT platform on Wednesday, November 16, at 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET or 1:30 PM IST. Furthermore, the series will spread across a total of six episodes.

How to watch “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” for free?

Under normal conditions, only paid subscribers would get to watch Disney+ Hotstar shows. However, luckily, there are various services that come with free access to Disney+ content. Using one of such services, you can watch “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” for free online. Here are the services that offer this bonus:

Needless to say, the series is a highly anticipated one for fans of the MCU veteran. On the other hand, being a Nat Geo show, it might even interest those who crave to see adventure and exotic locations. Are you planning to watch “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.