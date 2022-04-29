“The Stanley Parable” Ultra Deluxe Gets Cracked On Its Launch!

‘The Stanley Parable’ Ultra Deluxe is a mind-bending first-person exploration game that has won many awards for its narrative. However, ‘The Stanley Parable’ Ultra Deluxe edition has been cracked by a pirate group known as Skidrow.

The game is known for its exploration of choice, freedom, storytelling, humor, and the occasional fourth wall break. ‘The Stanley Parable’ Ultra Deluxe edition came out on April 27, 2022. Skidrow managed to crack the game on the first day of its release.

‘The Stanley Parable’ Ultra Deluxe Cracked

‘The Stanley Parable’ Ultra Deluxe edition adds more content and story to the original game. Players can look forward to uncovering new content, choices, and secrets to discover. The developers have also remastered the game to make it look more modern and visually appealing.

The subreddit known as r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news, has also confirmed that pirates have cracked ‘The Stanley Parable’ Ultra Deluxe. Other pirate groups have also released repacked versions of the game.

Recently, pirate groups also cracked games like Elden Ring, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

‘The Stanley Parable’ is a choice-driven narrative game with multiple endings and secrets. The original game was first released in 2013 and was quite a success for an Indie game; even if you have played it before, it is still worth checking out again just to experience the new content and alternate endings.

We recommend checking out ‘The Stanley Parable’ Ultra Deluxe edition on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.