7 Best Games You Must Play On Steam Deck

“Handheld Gaming PC – Valve’s Steam Deck” is about to launch on February 25th. However, the shipping of Steam Deck will not begin until three days after its launch. Meanwhile, for those lucky enough to get their hands on this beautiful piece of machinery, what game to play on Steam Deck will probably be the first question that comes to mind. With that being said, in this article, we’ll share the 7 best games you must play on your Steam Deck.

The device has been marketed to play any game in Steam’s library. Embedded with a custom APU designed by AMD, Valve’s Steam Deck boasts the capability to run the latest AAA games on a handheld device. At the same time, the device is marketed to play any game within Steam’s library, which takes us to the question. What game do I first play on Steam Deck?

Meanwhile, here is the complete list of supported and unsupported games on Steam Deck.

Best 7 must-play games for the Steam Deck

1. Hades

What better than to start with a darling indie title. Having won the first-ever Hugo award for a video game, Hades would be the perfect game to start with your new Steam Deck. For those unaware, although we hardly think any gamer is not familiar with Hades. Hades is a rogue-like dungeon crawler game focused on players escaping the god of death and making their way out of the Greek underworld. That being said, Hades should be at the top of your list of must-play games on Steam Deck.

2. Fall Guys

Who wouldn’t love the goofiness Fall Guys brought along since its release. This multiplayer title is a great way to put your Steam Deck to good use. One of the games you can enjoy anywhere, whether you’re traveling or chilling in our home, a game of Fall Guys on the brand new Steam Deck is a must-play. At the same time, Fall Guys is still on the incompatible list of games to play on Valve’s handheld gaming device. However, that doesn’t mean the game won’t come out on Steam’s handheld PC.

3. Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 is another great game that is a must-play on Steam Deck. Psychonauts 2 is a third-person single-player game loved by players and critics alike. Performing more like its predecessor Psychonauts, Psychonauts 2 builds upon many elements missing in the first game. Psychonauts 2 is also verified to run flawlessly on the upcoming Steam Deck. With that being said, the gameplay of Psychonauts 2 is a must-have experience for Steam Deck owners.

4. Among Us

You probably saw this coming. Who wouldn’t love to play Among Us on their Steam Deck? The idea of enjoying a great ‘sus’ game with the squad on the Steam Deck has us sold! While Among Us is meant to be played hosting an online party with your squad, the idea of playing the game on the go with the new Steam Deck sounds a lot more fun.

5. Street Fighter V

The latest game in the long-running Street Fighter series, Street Fighter V, is a great game to play on Valve’s upcoming handheld gaming device. Moreover, the option to play Street Fighter V on the go or from the comfort of your bedroom is surely tempting for the fans of the series. For those wondering if Street Fighter V will run on Steam Deck or not, Valve has released a gameplay video on Twitter showing Street Fighter V running on Steam Deck.

6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Who wouldn’t love to play the classic Witcher game on Steam Deck! The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is another must-play game user experience on Steam Deck. While the game came out way back in 2015 and is still regarded as one of the best games to play; even one of the best games of all time. With a story so strong, the gameplay experience of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out of the world. Meanwhile, experiencing the world of Witcher on the Steam Deck anywhere you want, that too with better graphics than the Switch, will be a different experience altogether.

7. Sable

Sable is an open-world game with surprisingly no combat or set storyline. Players get to roam the open world and control Sable, who is on a journey in search of a fitting mask that will help her return to her clan. Meanwhile, Sable does offer customization of the player’s clothing, hoverbikes, and masks. However, where Sable excels is the game’s visual appeal. Sable is a beautiful piece of work, with fresh elements all over; the game is one of the must-play games on Steam Deck.

Games to play on Steam Deck: Summing up

With that, we have come to the end of the 7 best games you must play on your Steam Deck. While there are many good games to play on Valve’s handheld gaming device, these are our choices. Meanwhile, games like Death Stranding, Ghostrunner, It Takes Two, NFL Madden 22, Battlefield, Subnautica, alongside many more, are great to play on the go. However, let us know which game you look forward to playing on the new Steam Deck.