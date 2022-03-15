Log Out
PVR India Removes Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Release Post From Instagram

Gambare gambare, PVR

PVR removes Jujutsu kaisen 0 release post

A couple of days ago, PVR India, via its official Instagram Handle, confirmed that the long-awaited Jujutsu Kaisen 0 would be coming to Indian theaters, which got the Indian anime community excited. However, the current state of the movie’s release has shifted from ‘confirmed’ to ‘questionable’ as PVR deleted the post shortly.

In the news post that we covered yesterday, PVR India uploaded a poster labeled ‘Upcoming IMAX movies,’ including Jujutsu Kaisen 0, RRR, Pruthviraj, and Morbius. However, in their latest post, Jujutsu Kaisen’s poster has been replaced by Ambulance’s.

  • PVR before
  • PVR deletes Jujutsu Kaisen 0 post

We’ve reached out to PVR’s social media team for more details and received a reply: “Once we have an update on the same, we’ll be sure to let you know via relevant media. Thanks!”

We’re not sure why PVR deleted the post, but chances are, the distributors are still in talks for the release, and the release is almost confirmed. There’s a chance that PVR India might soon post the poster and the release date on Instagram.

Until then, to ensure that the movie makes its way to India, you can sign this petition with over 18,500 signs as of writing this article. If you have any thoughts, do let us know in the comments section below.

Mohammed Abubakar

Mohammed Abubakar

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

