“Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?” Season 4 New Trailer Reveals Release Date

While Isekai seems to be the norm these days for stories set in fantasy settings, actual fantasy anime are still out there with no transported to another world shenanigans. And ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ is probably one of the more popular one of them. So fans of the genre are waiting with baited breath for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4.

While we knew that the season is coming this year, we did not know when exactly that was until now. We currently have a brand new promo for this season which even reveals the release date for the 4th season. Check out the promo clip first.

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4’ new trailer

The clip itself is pretty short and does not show off a lot. It starts off with mostly old scenes from previous seasons and then shows a bit of the upcoming season as well. Furthermore, the trailer also reveals a couple of the returning cast and the theme song artists.

What is ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ about?

Image Credit: J.C. Staff

Our story takes place in the fantasy setting of Orario. Here adventurers brave the underground and seemingly endless “Dungeon” for riches and glory. But what makes this setting unique is the existence of gods that reside alongside mortals by limiting their powers in order to experience the hardships of those who reside in the mortal world.

We follow Bell Cranel, a 14-year-old rookie adventurer who harbors feelings for Ais Wallenstein, a famous, powerful swordswoman whom Bell aims to become equal someday. But instead of her, Bells seems to instead become the object of affection for many mortal and divine women alike.

The new promo reveals the release date of the new season to be July 22, 2022. But due to programming blocks, the date is effective July 23, 2022 instead. And just like the previous seasons, you can watch it online on Crunchyroll.