Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 Release Time & What To Expect?

Things are getting heated up in Jujutsu Kaisen as the fight between Hakari and Kashimo goes on, since neither one is ready to back down. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for the information on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188, including the release date and time along with what the chapter will bring, you’ll find that here.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

While the last chapter gave the fans a flashback and a peek into Kashimo’s past, the fans are now eager to know more about the character. In addition, Kashimo is made to understand the rules of the Idle Death Gamble in the last chapter.

Meanwhile, Hakari got another jackpot, and Kashimo seems to realize that Hakari’s jackpot would end after some time; to be precise, 4 minutes and 11 seconds. However, as we all thought that Kashimo would wait out Hakari’s jackpot to vanish, he plans to attack Hakari.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 is scheduled to release worldwide on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, and fans can read the latest chapter upon its release on Viz and Manga Plus. As for the release time, chapter 188 will go live on the following platforms at 8 AM PDT.

However, for the fans in the other regions of the world, the release time of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 will differ owing to different time zones.

Find your dream job

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PDT

8:00 AM PDT Central Time: 10:00 AM CST

10:00 AM CST Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

11:00 AM EST British Time: 4:00 PM BST

4:00 PM BST European Time: 5:00 PM CET

5:00 PM CET Indian Time: 8:30 PM IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188: What to expect?

According to the raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188, as expected, the chapter will continue the fight between Hakari and Kashimo. While Hakari has the upper hand in the fight, it seems Akutami can turn the tables at any moment; given the fact that Kashimo was the strongest sorcerer of his time.

Meanwhile, the spoiler shows Kashimo hitting Hakari in the head with his electricity; however, Hakari seems to shake it off owing to the Infinite Cursed Energy.

On the other hand, the spoilers also show a part of Kashimo’s plan to defeat Hakari for good. Just as Hakari’s jackpot is about to be over, Kashimo plans to attack with his build-up of electricity. Since Hakari is out of Jackpot and can’t conjure another one so quickly, he can’t heal the wound by Kashimo’s electricity attack on his torso.

Would this be the end of the fight? Has Kashimo finally defeated the powerful Hakari? We’ll surely find that out when Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 releases this Sunday.