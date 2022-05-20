“Spy x Family” Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The second phase of Operation Strix took place the last time around. Anya finally started her journey at the prestigious Eden Academy. While Loid had two plans to follow to extract information about his target, he didn’t account for Anya’s action. The highly-rated spy will be looking to do some damage control in Spy x Family episode 7.

Regarding the new episode, it is all set to be released globally on May 21, 2022. Initially, it will be released in Japan at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, the release time will vary depending on the region you reside in.

The common release times are 7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). With that being said, let’s focus on where to watch the anime online. And more importantly, whether you can watch it for free or not.

Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 7 online?

Image credit: Tatsuya Endo

Usually, popular anime like this is aired on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, Spy x Family is currently only available on the former. On a positive note, there is another platform that you can use to watch it.

We are talking about none other than streaming giant Netflix. The only clause is that Netflix is airing the anime only in Asia.

Can I watch ‘Spy x Family’ for free?

Unfortunately, you cannot watch it for free with either Crunchyroll or Netflix per se. However, there are a few offers that provide a free account of the latter. Here are some ways that you can use to get a free Netflix account:

What to expect from ‘Spy x Family’ episode 7?

In episode 6, we saw Loid Forger’s plans for Anya come crashing down. The adorable Anya punched the target’s boy in a super saiyan manner and got on the wrong side of him. The next episode is titled “Target: Second Son,” which is self-explanatory.

We will see Anya try to acquaint the target’s second son. But will she succeed this round? Or will she force Loid to think of another new plan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.