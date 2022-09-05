Rick and Morty Team Up with Wendy’s For Another Hilarious Commercial

Adult Swim’s sci-fi animated show, Rick and Morty, is set to return for season 6. And, according to the co-creators, Harmon and Roiland, the upcoming season will be more fan-friendly in terms of balancing one-off adventures with major canon-altering storylines.

Of course, such guarantees were necessary when Rick and Morty season 5 disappointed many fans. Indeed, the gap between critical and fan opinion on the show appeared to expand with season 5. As seen by the season’s 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes contrasted to its 56% audience score.

Whether or not fans are eventually satisfied with how Rick and Morty combine wild single-episode escapades with the occasional multi-episode plot, it’s obvious that the show’s trademark style of strange and, at times, dark humor will be on full display when season 6 premieres.

Watch Rick and Morty in this hilarious Wendy’s commercial

While fans wait for Rick and Morty season 6 new episodes to premiere on Adult Swim, they may get a taste of the show’s surrealistic humor – while also possibly eating a Wendy’s breakfast meal. Indeed, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith have not been shy about promoting Wendy’s breakfast menu.

Wendy’s linked with a show as wacky as Rick and Morty may appear to be an odd method to market French Toast sticks and other popular breakfast menu items. However, the relationship must be functioning. Because it has been going on for several years and shows no indications of ending. Wendy’s, of course, is delighted to establish some credibility among the cartoon TV viewers who enjoy the show’s antics. And fans don’t mind getting a glimpse of their favorite characters, even if it’s just selling fast food.

Rick and Morty season 6 new episodes will premiere on Adult Swim every Sundays, at 11 p.m. ET.