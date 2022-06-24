iOS 16 Dev Beta Rolls Out With Powerful SMS Junk Filters

Apple recently released a second developer beta for iOS 16. The latest beta contains a redesigned message filtering system for SMS-based messages. According to TechCrunch (who first spotted the feature), this move by Apple indicates that the company is all set to simplify and streamline its messages.

Previously management of junk messages was quite the hassle on iOS. Although Apple introduced filtering with iOS 14, it wasn’t as good as an Android. Frustrated from spam notifications, many users tried getting rid of spam messages.

Manage your messages better on iOS 16

Image Credit: Tech Crunch

According to a report from TechCrunch, The latest update allows developers of filter extensions, including Truecaller’s and Apple’s SMS filter, to divide non-personal messages into 12 subcategories within “Transactions” and “Promotions.”

Finance, Reminders, Orders, Health, Public Services, Weather, Carrier, Rewards, and Others are under the Transactions category. Whereas Offers, Coupons, and Others fall under the Promotions category.

Apple explained how developers could include these categories in their SMS filters during this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). The report further said that only Indian users would access the new categories.

Indian iPhone users will also get extractable events such as Siri suggestions, train ticket booking, and many more. The option to filter junk from SMS-based messages into different categories finally brings; the Messages app on iOS on par with its Android counterparts.

Find your dream job

At the WWDCevent, Apple showcased another great feature coming in iOS 16 called safety check. It allows users to quickly turn off others’ access to their information like passwords and other personal information.

What do you feel about this new feature in iOS 16? Comment below