Asus ROG Phone 6 Spotted In TENAA With Mad Specs

Asus is set to launch the Asus ROG Phone 6, the company’s sixth iteration of a mobile gaming device. The company has officially confirmed that the device will go live on the 5th of July.

Meanwhile, we’ve been getting a lot of information about the phone via leaks and rumors. According to a tweet by TeachyPreacher, the specifications of the Asus ROG 6 phone have leaked on TENNA, which looks like an absolute powerhouse.

With titles like apex legends coming to Ios and Android, gaming smartphones keep finding their niche audience. Although many options are available in the market, the reigning champion of premium gaming smartphones still seems to be the Asus ROG series.

Asus ROG phone 6 Specs:

Image Credit: Asus

The ROG phones have always come with high performance and an aesthetically pleasing look, with RGB all over. The ROG phone 5 last year had impeccable hardware with top-of-the-line specs under the hood. ROG Phone 6 seems to be following in similar footsteps with top-tier specifications.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 series spotted on the TENAA



Model: ASUS_AI2201_B



6.78" FHD+ AMOLED

165Hz

Snapdragon 8+Gen1

Up to 18GB RAM

Up to 1TB storage

6000mAh (5850mAh minimum)

65W

64MP main camera (improved optics)📸

12MP selfie shooter🤳

10.39mm think

229g weight pic.twitter.com/S0naoUILcP — Techy Preacher   👨‍💻 (@TechyPreacher) June 23, 2022

The device has been spotted on the TENNA listing with the model number A12 201_B. According to the tweet, the device will be 10.39 mm thick and weigh a massive 229 grams. It will have a giant 6.78 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 165HZ refresh rate for all the gamers out there. However, the touch sampling rate of the screen is still unknown.

Asus ROG phone 6 will come with up to 18 GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage with Snapdragon 8+Gen1 under the hood. Although the latest processor should be better in battery efficiency, the device comes with a massive 6000 mah battery, just like last year. It will support 65 watts of wired fast charging to top it off quickly.

Although the cameras are the least worrying aspects of a gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG phone 6 comes with improved optics than last year. It will have an improved 64 MP main shooter and a 12 MP front camera. The details about other lenses are still unknown.

The smartphone will come with Android 12 on board with Asus’s ROG UI on top of it. The UI will bring all the bells and whistles to manage the RGB lights behind the phone, just like in previous generations. Overall the smartphone looks like an absolute beast, and gamers will certainly enjoy it.

Do you play enough mobile games to buy a gaming smartphone? Comment down below.