Xbox Game Pass To Get Far Cry 5, Total War: Three Kingdoms, And FIFA 22 In The Next Two Weeks

Xbox Game Pass brought Assassins Creed Odyssey to the platform last month. It was a huge success and Microsoft intends to continue the tradition of bringing one new game each month. Far Cry 5 will be the next biggest AAA title to arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the coming month.

On July 1, Game Pass users can enjoy the game on the cloud, console, or PC. Ubisoft has taken a liking to Game Pass and many popular titles like Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction debuted on day 1 on the platform. Then came Assasins Creed Odyssey and the next in line is Far Cry 5.

Xbox Game Pass: Cherish the chaotic midwest in Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 may have had a mixed reception but the game is an impressive AAA title that a gamer must try. The series is famous for its distinct gameplay and environment settings, and you will absolutely love the American midwest at no extra cost. Xbox Game Pass lets you enjoy many AAA and indie titles without having to buy and own the copy for a lifetime.

The pricing is relatively cheap and you get to try a number of games. Xbox Game Pass is slowly starting a tradition of day 1 releases and that is good news for subscribers. Apart from Far Cry 5, numerous other games will arrive in the coming two weeks. One such noticeable title will be Naraka: Bladepoint which will become available for the Xbox Game Pass users on 23 June.

FIFA fans can also rejoice as FIFA 22 became available on 23 June 2022. But FIFA 2020 will leave the platform at the end of this month. Xbox Game Pass is a give-and-take relationship with games. What’s available today might not be there tomorrow.

Here is a list of all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass as per the official website: