Internet Explorer Retires After 27 Years, Twitter Bids Farewell

Internet Explorer is the oldest and one of the most popular browsers on PC. For several users, it was the first thing they learned while beginning their internet journey.

However, after 27 years of its release with swift up and downturns, the company has announced that it will be retiring the legendary browser.

The web browser was initially launched in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95. Later, the company began offering the server free bundled with the windows package.

Internet Explorer will be nonfunctional soon.

According to the official announcement, Internet explorer will be unresponsive from June 15. Reports state the browser saw a massive rise in 2003, with the browser dominating its competitors by attracting a gigantic 95% share, although the drastic decline came soon afterward.

Many competitors pooled into the browser industry and began offering software that offers better internet speed, user-friendly interfaces, and smooth, efficient performance.

Unfortunately, Internet Explorer was unable to cope with the competition, and it slowly decreased to just being the default explorer used to install its competitors. The web browser is constantly trolled online, with users complaining about its slow speed.

The Microsoft Edge program manager, Sean Lyndersay, stated, “the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge”.

He further added, “Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure, and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a crucial concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,”

The reactions

Twitter went into a meltdown after Microsoft decided to shut down the Internet Explorer browser.

Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven't used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood.



Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it'll be the end if an era 💛 — Caesár (@CnaVD) June 11, 2022

The reactions of the users, particularly ones that have used the browser during their childhood, have been nostalgic and sad as it brings back memories of the Good old days. The #InternetExplorer is also trending on Twitter following the news.