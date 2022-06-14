A 12-Inch MacBook And 15-Inch MacBook Air Are Soon Hitting The Market

Apple offers 13,14, and 16-inch MacBooks across various models. But a recent story by Bloomberg suggests that Apple may be working on a 12-inch MacBook and a 15-inch MacBook Air. Both of these devices weren’t teased at the WWDC conference held last Monday.

Both these new sizes sound rather unconventional for Apple but they may arrive sooner than expected. As per reports, the 15-inch MacBook Air could arrive in Spring 2023 while the 12-inch one would hit the market either in 2023 or 2024.

Do a 12-inch MacBook and a 15-inch MacBook Air make sense?

The conventional 13-inch size is what gave the MacBook Air its initial fanbase. But as the demand for a more powerful MacBook grew, the Pro models were introduced. Now, with Apple silicon, it is finally possible to squeeze a lot of power into a thin device without compromising the aesthetics.

MacBook Air is the go-to laptop for users on the go but the only thing it is missing is a bigger screen. Making a wider 15-inch MacBook Air could offer some more display real estate.

9to5mac reported that the 15-inch MacBook Air would be a wider version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air. As far as the release dates are concerned, it would arrive in Spring 2023.

Image: Apple

The second device in the talk is the 12-inch MacBook. Apple plans to release a 14-inch iPad and planning a 12-inch laptop seems contrasting at this point. If launched, the 12-inch MacBook would become the smallest laptop in the MacBook lineup.

Do people crave smaller screens now? iPhone Mini was a compact device that was supposed to be a game-changer. But Apple halted its production and scraped it from the iPhone 14 lineup.

Would you choose a 12-inch MacBook over a 13-inch one? Does it make sense to launch a smaller size screen laptop? Share your thoughts in the comments.