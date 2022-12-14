Physics Wallah Release Date &s Time: Where To Watch It Online?

“Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges.” The beautiful words by American Joyce Meyer are an inspiration for many teachers around the globe. Today we can learn and prepare for various exams online. Furthermore, these methods have also given our teachers a lot of deserved fame. So much so that OTT giants are making web series on their exciting journey. One such upcoming masterpiece is Physics Wallah.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

You might’ve heard this name in viral science experimental videos. Physics Wallah is based on the story of physics teacher Alakh Pandey. It will narrate how a man single-handedly built billion dollar Edtech company on his own. Moreover, the series will have six episodes addressing all problems and achievements in his life.

The miniseries will arrive on December 15, 2022, at 12 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Directed by Abhishek Dhadharia, the series features many talented faces like Saif Hyder, Anuraag Arora, Ishika Gagneja, and Anurag Thakur. Keeping all that in mind, let’s shed some light on the streaming platform down below.

Where to watch Physics Wallah online?

The inspiring miniseries is arriving on Amazon Mini TV on the above-mentioned date. The miniTV is the giant’s new streaming platform that provides miniseries from various Indian content creators. Moreover, the giant is offering a lot of intriguing titles for free on the platform. However, you might face some ads while watching your favourite titles.

If you want to check out more enticing titles on the platform, then you can get started with Yuvraj Singh’s Sixer. The series is a treat for cricket lovers as it will fill you with thrill and excitement until the last ball.

That’s all we have for this article. Are you excited about the series? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.