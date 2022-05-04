How To Watch “Real Madrid Vs Man City” Champions League Semifinal 2nd Leg For Free?

After Liverpool vanquished Villarreal to book their place in the UEFA Champions League final, all eyes are on the return leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City. After an entertaining 4-3 result, in which the Cityzens earned a slim victory, the two clubs will go up against each other once more to seal a place in the final.

Fresh off their league win, Ancelotti’s Madrid will look to make the best of their high morale against City. Whereas Guardiola’s Man City will try to repeat their performance from the first leg and finally go for that elusive UCL trophy.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Man City?

For the return leg, the Champions League semifinal heads to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. As per local time, it will be at 9:00 PM CET on May 4.

India:

In the subcontinent, the match will commence on May 5 at 12:30 AM. As Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner, the 2nd leg will air live on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also, it will stream online on the SonyLIV app.

The U. S.:

If you’re tuning in from the U.S., you can catch the semifinal action on CBS. The kickoff time is 12 PM PT or 3 PM ET on May 4. To stream the match online, you’ll have to access CBS on one of the various OTT platforms mentioned later.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City for free?

India:

If you’re an Airtel subscriber, you can watch Real Madrid vs Man City for free on XStream, which comes with prepaid plans starting from Rs 299 and postpaid plans starting from Rs 399. The same benefit is also available in the data pack worth Rs 148. Moreover, XStream Fiber customers can stream the match using the SonyLIV membership, free with broadband plans worth Rs 499 or more.

Also, if you are subscribed to Jio, you can watch the match on JioTV without paying anything. JioFiber customers can stream the semifinal using the free SonyLIV subscription offered with prepaid plans starting from Rs 999 and postpaid plans starting from Rs 599. A 30-day free trial of JioFiber, which comes with SonyLIV as well, is available for new users.

The U. S.:

You can use the free trial of one of the following OTT services to stream CBS and watch Real take on City for free. The services that let you tune into CBS with their trial offer are DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV. These platforms provide you a 7-day trial at zero cost, except DirectTV Stream, which has a 5-day trial period.

So, those are some ways you can watch Real Madrid compete with Man City in the Champions League semifinal. Similar streaming-related information is available in our Movies & TV section.