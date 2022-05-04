“Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound”: This New Apple Short Film Will Give You An Eargasm

‘Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound’ is a new short film by Apple that tells us a bit about the highly decorated sound division of Lucasfilms known as “Skywalker Sound.” Specifically, the short film focuses on how a Mac helps these professionals to give us the most iconic sounds ever heard in the film.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, then this short film will be a treat for you for sure. But even if you’re not, it’s still a very interesting look into how passionate these people are about taking our ears on a ride. So with that, let’s talk about where you’ll be watching this video.

Where to watch ‘Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound’?

The short film has been released by Apple on its official YouTube channel. You can check it out yourself by heading over to this page. And since it’s on YouTube, you can go on this eargasmic experience for free, so do give it a shot.

What is ‘Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound’ about?

The short film has taken us on a trip to some truly iconic sounds produced by the sound studio over the years. While the name sounds very Star Wars, the firm has worked on countless other projects as well. Check out the synopsis of the short film-

“The scream of a TIE fighter. The Pew-Pew! of a blaster. Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound spotlights the team of creators who collaborate to make the magic we hear onscreen. From field recording and Foley to sound design and mixing, these artists reveal their process, showing us how they use Mac to bring to life sounds from the Star Wars universe and beyond.”

That’s all we have for today. Are you a fan of Star Wars? How many of those sounds can you recognize? Let us know in the comments below.