Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

How To Change Password On Chromebook?

Tighter integration makes it difficult, but we make it easy!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
how to change password on chromebook
Image: Abubakar Mohammed/Flaticon

There will be times when you may want to change your Chromebook password. Unlike other operating systems, Chromebooks tightly integrate with Google services.

As a result, you will need to change your Google account password to change the password of your Chromebook. Hence, in this article, let’s look at how to change the password of a Chromebook.

How to change the password on Chromebook

1. Head over to myaccount.google.com.

google account home page
Fossbytes

2. Log in to your Google account if you haven’t already done it.

3. Click “Security.”

Google Account Security
Fossbytes

4. Scroll down and find the “Sign in to Google” section.

Find your dream job

5. Click on “Password.”

signing in to Google password chromebook
Fossbytes

6. Enter your current Google Account password once again.

7. Type and retype your new password.

type and retype new passwords
Fossbytes

8. You have successfully changed your Chromebook password.

You can also change the password from your Android device. All you need to do is head over to Settings > Google > Manage your Google account > Security > Password > Type and retype the new password.

Having trouble following the guide? Let us know in the comments section below. If you still haven’t figured out between Chrome OS and Windows devices, you might want to read our “5 Reasons to consider Chromebooks” article.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022