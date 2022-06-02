Updated Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Announced At $599

Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop Go 2 yesterday which is their slimmest line of laptops. The new Surface Laptop Go 2 includes some necessary upgrades in a neat and thin package. On top of that, it also offers component upgradation, which wasn’t possible in its predecessor.

Surface Laptop Go 2 is a measly $50 upgrade as compared to the previous version. So, you can upgrade to the latest Surface laptop without causing a massive dent in your pocket.

Surface Laptop Go 2: Hardware Specifications

The new laptop comes in four distinct colors, namely Sage, Ice Blue, Platinum, and Sandstone. Color options are indeed alluring with almost similar weight as its predecessor. Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with a tall 3:2 display(which is the USP of the Surface range) with a ten-point multi-touch screen.

The display bears a 1536 x 1024 resolution with a 148 PPI pixel density. The bigger 12.4-inch display can reach a peak brightness of 330 nits. All in all, the display specifications of the new version remain unchanged.

Image: Microsoft

Under the hood, the Surface Laptop Go 2 uses a new power-efficient processor. The Quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor can handle more than a daily workflow. Microsoft offers only two RAM configurations with the 2022 version (4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM).

The older variant also offered a 16 GB configuration which is scrapped in the new iteration. The Intel Iris XE is responsible for handling GPU-intensive tasks on this machine.

The connectivity options include a USB-C port, 1 USB-A port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and one Surface Connect port. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 support and the newer Bluetooth 5.1. Microsoft claims that the new keyboard layout offers 30% more activation than the MacBook Air. It also offers a fingerprint sensor for faster sign-in using Windows Hello.

Storage and Battery

Surface Laptop Go 2 offers two storage configurations, namely 128 GB SSD and 256 GB SSD(removable). It comes with a 40 WH battery promising a 13.5-hour battery life which seems plausible. Moreover, buyers will get Windows 11 Home pre-installed along with preloaded Office and a one-month trial of Microsoft 365 Family and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also applied for a patent for a foldable phone. What do you think of the new Surface Laptop Go 2? Is it worth $599? Share your thoughts in the comments.