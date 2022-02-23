“Love Hostel” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Romantic movies with a pinch of thriller element never go out of style.’ Love Hostel’ will try to capitalize on that point as it gears up for a release this month. If you are looking to fetch some information about the same, you have come to the right place.

This article will talk about the new romance thriller film, starting with its release date. If nothing changes, the movie will be released online on February 25, 2022. As for its release time, we are anticipating it to be 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Since the target audience for the movie is the Indian crowd, that’s a safe bet.

However, knowing the release date and time of the movie will do you no good if you aren’t aware of the platform to watch it online. With that said, let’s reveal where to stream ‘Love Hostel’ online in the next section.

Where to watch ‘Love Hostel’ online?

Image credit: Zee TV

Instead of releasing on common options like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, the 2022 film will arrive on Zee5. To watch the movie on the platform, all you need to do is head over to this page on it.

In recent times, Zee5 has been doing pretty well in launching great titles. Recently, it was confirmed that Ajith’s Valimai will also come to Zee’s streaming service post-theatrical release.

‘Love Hostel’ plot: What to expect from it?

According to the movie’s trailer, it revolves around the life of a young couple from North India. Here is what the official synopsis of the movie says about its plot:

“Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.”

Are you excited about the film’s OTT release? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments section below.