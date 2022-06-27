Samsung Will Use This Material To Cut Down Foldables Cost

A recent report claims, that we may now see a change in Samsung Display’s manufacturing, as it aims to use a different material in production to reduce the cost of foldable OLED.

According to The elec, Samsung will switch from a transparent tape (OCA) to a liquid, Optically Clear Resin (OCR) to attach the cover window to the OLED panel.

Before this, the company used OCA for the foldable panels, which took more time than the OCR since the transparent film needed to be adjusted. Now, the entire process will become a lot more convenient.

Use of inkjet printers

Samsung Display will use inkjet machines to disperse the liquid on the panels, significantly reducing the time taken in production. The new approach will also cut costs as the tech giant orders OCA tapes worth $150 million each year.

STI will provide the machines, and Samsung Display has already placed an order for testing but not for full production yet. The company also supplied the inkjet machines being put to work at the display panel makers plant in Cheonan, South Korea.

The newest line of machines will first be used in Samsung Display’s module line at its production plant in Vietnam, as they will go through a brief trial run. These machines can scatter OCR in droplets and print patterns on the panel while dodging holes, speakers, or cameras.