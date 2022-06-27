‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 1 Streaming Platform & Plot: Can I Watch It For Free?

The new season of Westworld is finally here. Season 3 ended on a painful cliffhanger in 2020, and fans have been desperate for more. But now we are 2 years later, and we can finally watch Westworld Season 4 Episode 1.

The episode premiered on June 26, 2022, on a Sunday. Furthermore, this season will have 7 more episodes released each Sunday from this point forward. But there’s no point in knowing when the new episode is out if you don’t know where to watch it.

So to help you with that, this guide will tell you all you need to know about the streaming platform of the latest season. And while we’re at it, you can also find out how to watch it for free. Now without further ado, let’s begin.

Where to watch ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 1 online?

Image Credit: HBO Max

Just like the previous seasons, this one will also be premiering exclusively on HBO Max. You can check it out by heading on over to this page. And speaking of big new releases, a one in theatres right now is “Elvis.” Check out our streaming guide on the Elvis biopic right here.

How to watch ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 1 for free on HBO Max?

The show is exclusive to HBO Max, which is a paid service. So you must have a subscription to their service to access their epic sci-fi series. But there are a few workarounds you can use to watch it anyway. You can find them right here-

1. Free 7-day Trial with Hulu.

2. Free with HBO cable.

3. Free with AT&T 1000 plan.

4. Free one-year trials for AT&T TV and DirecTV packages.

5. Free with AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless phone service.

What to expect from ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Episode 1?

Maybe it’s time you questioned the nature of your own reality.



Season 4 of #Westworld premieres June 26 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/JFVDJruhYa — HBO (@HBO) June 16, 2022

The sci-fi series is set in the distant future, where technology has advanced quite a bit. So much so that there are now androids completely indistinguishable from humans. This leads to the existence of android theme parks where the rich can do whatever they want with androids that can think and feel like humans.

In the season 3 climax, the super AI Rehoboam was finally shut down with the sacrifice of Dolores. So the new season is about a new character Cristina, who looks exactly like Dolores. Although we meet other new characters as well, that doesn’t mean some old ones are completely out of the mix. We also see what Caleb and Maeve are up to and eventually reunite for another new problem.