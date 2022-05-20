At What Time Does Disney+ Release TV Shows & Movies?

With the rise of streaming services, entertainment fans now have many options to pick from. Each platform has its pros and cons, and so does Disney+. The Walt Disney Company-owned streaming service has become quite popular over the last few years.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The credit goes to its ability to release amazing exclusive TV shows and movies on the platform. For starters, the platform is home to almost everything released under the banner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). When you combine that with the titles in the Star Wars universe, you have got yourself a fantastic deal.

Not knowing when a TV show or movie will be released on Disney+ won’t do you any good. Keeping that in mind, we bring you this guide about what time Disney+ releases TV shows & Movies online. So without any further delay, let’s begin.

Disney+ titles release schedule

Image credit: The Walt Disney Company

Usually, most titles follow a standard release date and time. In Disney+’s case, that falls on Wednesday at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time/3:00 AM Eastern Time. However, depending on where you live, the release time will differ according to the local time zone. So, to end the confusion here’s the Disney+ release schedule:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST the night before the release date

HST the night before the release date Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT the night before the release date

AKDT the night before the release date West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT the morning of the release date

PT the morning of the release date Mountain Time in the US: 1:00 a.m . MT the morning of the release date

. MT the morning of the release date Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT the morning of the release date

CT the morning of the release date East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m . ET the morning of the release date

. ET the morning of the release date Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT the morning of the release date

4:00 a.m. BRT the morning of the release date England: 7:00 a.m. BST on the morning of the release date

BST on the morning of the release date France: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Germany: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Italy: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date Spain: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date Israel: 9:00 a.m. IDT the morning of the release date

9:00 a.m. IDT the morning of the release date South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST the morning of the release date

9:00 a.m. SAST the morning of the release date Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST the morning of the release date

11:00 a.m. GST the morning of the release date India: 12:30 p.m. IST on the afternoon of the release date

12:30 p.m. IST on the afternoon of the release date South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on the afternoon of the release date

4:00 p.m. KST on the afternoon of the release date Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on the afternoon of the release date

4:00 p.m. JST on the afternoon of the release date Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST the afternoon of the release date

Note:- All the times mentioned above zones do not account for Daylight Saving Time.

Find your dream job

Is Disney+ a good streaming platform?

Honestly, it depends on what type of content you are searching for. As we mentioned earlier, you can find the latest MCU content like Moon Knight on the streaming service. Along with that, the service also offers a wide range of sports content.

The platform has been rising among the ranks of streaming services. So the answer is yes, it’s a good streaming platform.

This concludes with our guide on when Disney+ releases TV shows & movies online. We hope you find this helpful. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.