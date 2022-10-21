Google Fined Rs 1,338 Crores By Competition Commission Of India: 3 Things To Know

Google’s monopoly isn’t going unnoticed. The Competition Commission Of India levied a Rs 1338 crore fine on the company for abusing its dominant position in the market and coercing OEMs to sign deals. CCI sprung into action in 2019 after receiving multiple complaints regarding Google leveraging its monopoly to earn even more revenue and overshadow its competition.

This hefty fine is sure to compel Google to rethink the way it treats its users and OEMs. Despite being the biggest mobile OS platform, it still is hungry to capture the users in every app category.

Why did CCI fine Google?