God Of War: Ragnarok – 10 Characters That Might Die During Ragnarok

The sequel to 2018’s PlayStation title God of War is on its way, and with it, many new characters will be introduced. Fans will be greeted by the likes of Thor, Tyr, Angrboða, Odin, and more. While God of War: Ragnarok is going to introduce players to new characters, some of them will likely die in the upcoming game. And that is precisely what we will be speculating in this article.

While the list contains the characters that have a possibility to die in God of War: Ragnarok, it’s not set in stone. We request players take this information as mere speculation. Furthermore, since we’ve seen Kratos kill his enemies in every God of War game, it’s safe to assume that in Ragnarok, the Greek God of War will kill many of the Aesir gods as well. However, it could very well be that the writers instead decide to kill away Kratos’ character in God of War: Ragnarok. Of course, we can’t know for sure till the game releases on November 9, 2022, on the PS4 and PS5.

10 characters that might die in God of War: Ragnarok

1. Thor

Image: Santa Monica Studio

The Norse God of Thunder and one of the prominent Aesir Gods, Thor, is all set to make his appearance in the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok. Fans have multiple theories about whether Thor would be killed in the events of Ragnarok and if so then by whom. However, in the Norse mythos, like almost all Norse Gods, Thor is also doomed to die during the events of Ragnarok.

In the Poetic Edda, which is a collection of Norse mythology poems, Thor dies after battling the world serpent. While Thor manages to kill the giant snake, the God of Thunder dies from the serpent’s poison. However, in Norse Mythology, his sons Magni and Modi survive Ragnarok and inherit Mjölnir to restore order in the new world. Since Kratos and his son Atreus, fought and killed Magni and severely injured Modi in the last game, it would be interesting to see how God of War: Ragnarok changes this story to suit the upcoming events.

2. Freya

Image: Santa Monica Studio

The Norse Goddess of magic and one of the Vanir Gods was a supporting character in 2018’s God of War. However, Freya will have a different role to play in the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok. While the game depicts Freya as the witch of the woods, in Norse Mythology, her role is different. In the mythos, she’s Odin’s concubine and the Goddess of beauty, war, gold, and love.

In Poetic Edda, there’s no mention of Freya during Ragnarok. It still remains a topic of debate if Freya dies or lives. God of War has its unique take on Norse mythology and its Gods. On that note, it wouldn’t come as a shock if Freya is killed in God of War: Ragnarok. As the witch in the woods, who was once an ally of Kratos and Atreus, has turned on them ever since they killed his son, Baldur.

Meanwhile, theories also predict that either Thor or Atreus could end up killing Freya in the upcoming game. Interestingly, we won’t be surprised if Odin ends up killing Freya in God of War: Ragnarok since he’s the one who imprisoned her in Midgard.

3. Jörmungandr

Image: Santa Monica Studio

Many may find it surprising that Jörmungandr might be one God of War: Ragnarok character that’s most likely to die come Ragnarok. As mentioned the World Serpent dies at the hands of Thor, the God of Thunder himself. However, since this version of Ragnarok seems different from the Poetic Edda, we can’t be sure if the World Sepernt will be killed by Thor or not.

Furthermore, considering that Jörmungandr is Loki’s son creates a complication in itself. In the last game, Mimir explains that Jörmungandr is actually from the future. The big snake was sent back in time before his birth after his violent fight with Thor which ends up shaking the World Tree and causing a time ripple. This is also one of the reasons why Jörmungandr recognizes Atreus in the previous game.

4. Tyr

Image: Santa Monica Studio

As per mythos, Tyr is another Aesir God doomed to die during Ragnarok. The Norse God of War is a highly anticipated new addition to the upcoming game, as we only heard stories about him from Mimir in the previous title. From the trailers, it looks that Tyr will side with Kratos and Atreus. Therefore, we can expect him to join the father-son duo in their fight against Thor, Odin, and the rest of the Aesir Gods.

In Norse Mythology, Tyr dies while battling the giant guard dog of Helheim, which is Norse’s underworld. However, it’s also possible that Odin himself kills Tyr. Given that he was imprisoned by the Allfather long ago and seeing Kratos rescue him might force Odin to finish Tyr off once and for all. Whatever the case may be, it would be interesting to see how this God of War: Ragnarok character dies in the game.

5. Surtr

Screengrab: God of War 2018 on PS5

While we only hear about Surtr in 2018’s God of War through Mimir and hidden story panels, there’s no indication, according to the trailers, if the character will be in God of War: Ragnarok. In Norse mythology, Surtr plays an important role, so much so that he is the one that drives Odin’s fear. Prophesized to destroy the world during Ragnarok, it is said that the fire giant, who is the second being in existence in the Norse mythos, will use his flame sword to destroy Asgard.

As for this God of War: Ragnarok character death, Thor and Odin kill Surtr. While telling the same story in 2018’s God of War Atreus asks Mimir, “is that the past of the future?” Mimir replies, “that may be a matter of perspective.” Which is another indication of the time travel element in God of War: Ragnarok.

6. Atreus, aka Loki

Image: Santa Monica Studio

Along with other Norse Gods, Loki is one such entity destined to die during Ragnarok. However, his portrayal in the God of War is a tad bit different from Poetic Edda. In Norse Mythology, Loki is the son of Goddess Laufey and a jötunn, Farbauti, also making him different from the MCU version of the character.

Loki’s story is one of the most interesting ones in the game, and in Norse Mythology. In the Poetic Edda, he was imprisoned after tricking Hodr, a blind son of Odin and Frigg (Freya), into killing Baldur using a Mistletoe arrow. It broke the spell which made Baldur invulnerable and ultimately killed him. In the mythos, Loki will break free when Ragnarok starts, and his two sons, Jörmungandr and Fenrir, will fight the Aesir Gods. Meanwhile, in 2018’s God of War, Atreus killed Baldur (with Kratos, of course), and now he will fight Odin and Thor, and the other Aesir Gods as well.

In Norse mythology, Heimdall and Loki die while battling each other. We haven’t seen Heimdall yet so maybe the Norse tale will play out in the upcoming game or maybe not.

7. Heimdall

Image by RaySeb @ Deviantart

Sometimes called the Watchman of the Gods or the Shining God, Heimdall is the protector of Bifrost. He didn’t make an appearance in the last game and is also absent from God of War: Ragnarok’s trailers. However, we heard Heimdall’s name when Sindri gives mistletoe arrows to Atreus while saying, “Braided mistletoe arrows, straighter than Heimdall and perfectly weighted.”

Due to his mention in the previous title, Heimdall will most likely make an appearance in the upcoming game. If he does then, as mentioned, he and Loki will die fighting each other.

8. Fenrir

Screengrab: God of War: Ragnarok trailer

The giant wolf and one of the harbingers of Ragnarok, Fenrir, will have a huge role to play among other God of War: Ragnarok characters. In Norse mythology, he is the son of Loki and one of the last remaining jötunn and witch, Angrboda. She’s also called the mother of monsters in old tales.

Just like his father, Loki, Fenrir is fated to die at Ragnarok and is imprisoned in chains until he breaks free when the end of the world begins. Furthermore, the giant wolf would be killed by Vidarr. Another Aesir God whose involvement in God of War: Ragnarok, is not revealed.

9. Odin

Image by Yongs @ Artstation

The Allfather, the King of the Aesir, and the father of Thor and Baldur. We haven’t seen what Odin looks like in the game as of yet but we do know that he confronts Kratos and Atreus at their home. As for the question of his death and at whose hands. In Norse mythology, it is Loki’s son, the giant wolf Fenrir, who kills Odin, and in revenge, Fenrir is killed by Odin’s son Vidarr. Odin is swallowed by the giant wolf in the mythos. However, how Odin’s death will play out in God of War: Ragnarok remains to be seen.

10. Kratos

Image: Santa Monica Studio

It has been more than 15 years since we saw Kratos, first as a Mortal, then as the Greek God of War. We’ve witnessed his journey filled with mistakes, regret, doubt, revenge, and ultimately redemption. From being a servant to the Gods to taking revenge on them, from being a regretful man who loses everything to becoming a good father. After spending so much time as the main protagonist of the God of War series, some fans wish for him to rest and let Atreus take over and continue the journey. However, most do not want to part ways with Kratos, just yet. But developers at Santa Monica could have other plans.

Towards the end of 2018’s God of War, as Kratos and Atreus enter Jotunheim, the realm of the giants, to scatter Faye’s ashes from the tallest mountain in all nine realms, we see a giant wall that foretold their arrival. On that same wall, we see a mural that depicts Kratos’ death, according to some fan theories. Do note that the face of the person shown in the mural is not clear, as it is broken. What’s interesting is that Atreus is sitting next to the dead person and seems to be in agony. Which indicates that the mural portrays Kratos’ death. Whether or not this prediction comes true in the God of War: Ragnarok, remains to be seen.