One Piece Chapter 1046 Release Time & What To Expect?

With each chapter of One Piece getting better and better every week, fans remain eager to read the next chapter as soon as it comes out. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1046, you’re in the right place. Moreover, in this article, we’ll share what the new One Piece chapter will bring this week, so sit tight and read till the end.

While chapter 1045 was a terrific one, it also showed Luffy’s “Gear 5” form, which the fans loved very much. While the fight between Kaido and Luffy is still ongoing, the straw hat captain was seen overwhelming Kaido with his new form, which can be considered too much to handle for Kaido.

Meanwhile, Chapter 1056 of One Piece will focus more on the ongoing Kaido and Luffy fight; without further ado, let’s take a look at the release date and time, along with the spoilers for the new chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1046 release schedule

The upcoming chapter of One Piece manga is titled “Raizo.” As per the schedule, One Piece Chapter 1046 is scheduled to release on Sunday, April 10th, 2022. As for where to read the new One Piece chapter, fans can head over to Manga Plus and Viz. While both the platforms give users the option to read the latest One Piece chapters for free, to read the older ones, a subscription is required.

Furthermore, the chapter will first release in Japan, followed by its worldwide release; as for the timings, they’re mentioned below.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

Central Time: 10 AM CST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CET

India Time: 9.30 PM IST

One Piece Chapter 1046: What to expect?

The spoilers for the new chapter of One Piece have already surfaced, and things are looking great. The chapter will start with Luffy and Kaido facing off while Kaido asks Luffy who he is, to which Luffy replies, “Who am I? I am Monkey D. Luffy, the one who’ll surpass you and become the pirate king of the world.”

Meanwhile, Raizo uses the water from Zunesha’s bathing to douse the fire in the castle. On the flip side, we’ll see Kaido and Luffy’s fight getting more intense, wherein, at one point, we’ll see Luffy grabbing lightning. While this certainly is fascinating reading about Luffy catching lightning, seeing the art would be a pleasure for every One Piece fan. And One Piece Chapter 1046 will deliver much more in comparison to the previous chapters of the manga series.