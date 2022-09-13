What Are The Different GOT Spinoff Series In Development?

“Always deliver more than expected.” HBO is very proficiently working on this policy. With its latest series House of the Dragon, the giant is ruling the entertainment industry. However, its juggernaut fantasy epic Game Of Thrones is still among its flagship titles. The series was a sensation when it aired.

Although the eighth season faced a lot of hate from the fans, the first seven seasons served as the Golden Age of television. Furthermore, the series earned four Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series and cultivated a loyal fanbase. Even after three years of its last season and an ongoing prequel series, fans want more from the makers.

So to quench our thirst, the giant is coming up with six new spinoff series. Furthermore, the upcoming series includes epic names like Jon Snow, Lord Corlys Velaryon, King Aegon V, etc. So without any further ado, let’s get started with our list.

Game of Thrones Shows In Development

Untitled Jon Snow Series

In June 2022, HBO announced the new Jon Snow sequel series following the conclusion of the original series. One of the main criticism of the eighth season was Jon Snow’s unsatisfying fate. Ultimately, we witness his betrayal and murder of Daenerys Targaryen and the resulting banishment beyond the Wall.

However, the new series is expected to offer a perfectly satisfying ending to Jon Snow’s fate after the last season. While the series is still developing, it feels like HBO will consider it a priority for fans’ sake.

Game Of Thrones: Tales Of Dunk And Eggs

According to a report by Variety, the new series Game of Thrones show based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Tales of Dunk & Egg was in the early stages of development. The series consists of three novels and is set 90 years before the original show. Moreover, it follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen in their early days.

The series is expected to have one-hour-long episodes, but the rest of the details are still under wraps. With all that said, let’s move on to the next upcoming show.

Game Of Thrones Animated Series

HBO is reportedly looking to expand its Game of Thrones universe into animation. Moreover, there will be at least two potential animated series. One of them will focus on The Golden Empire of Yi Ti, a region in the continent of Essos. It is the most modern and oldest empire in the realm and was inspired by Imperial China.

Moreover, the animated spinoff is also said to have a similar tone to the original series. The series will get top-notch CGI quality and is currently in development.

9 Voyages Or The Sea Snake

Lord Corlys Velaryon is one of the standout characters in the series. He is the wealthiest man in the seven kingdoms and commander of the largest navy fleet. Moreover, HBO is developing a prequel series, 9 Voyages, following his epic journey worldwide. The Sea Snake has traveled to many known and unknown places, including Yi-Ti, Essos of GOT, etc.

Furthermore, Bryan Heller, who co-created HBO’s Rome, is part of the creative team and watching the current series’ success, it will be fast-tracked.

10000 Ships

Another prequel series in development is 10000 Ships. It is set 1000 years before the events of the original show. Moreover, it follows the story of a Wetserosi legend, the founder of Dorne, Princess Nymeria. She is said to have many ships and was the most successful ruler. Moreover, Arya’s white direwolf was based on her name.

With Person of Interest writer Amanda Sege on the team, we can expect a gem heading towards us. Keeping all that in mind, let’s move on to the next forthcoming series.

Flea Bottom

After covering most of the original aspects, the makers will shift our focus to the slum area of King’s Landing in Flea Bottom. The slum possesses most of the city’s brothels and a vast number of drinking establishments. In addition to showcasing poverty and crime, the series will focus on Davos Seaworth and Gendry.

While the plot is still under wraps, the series is expected to show a different side of Westeros. Many series are in development, but some of them have also got canceled in the past. Why? You ask. Well, let’s answer that in the next section of this article.

Is there a possibility that HBO might cancel any of the new GOT spinoffs?

Let’s have a look at the facts. HBO canceled one of the in-development GOT spinoff series in 2019. The series took place 8000 years before its predecessor and was known as the Bloodman. Moreover, it was supposed to depict the birth of White Walkers and their chronicles.

However, the series was canceled as the makers doubted its success, considering GOT’s impact on the audience. Moreover, Game of thrones started to dwindle after its fifth season, and the audience still criticizes the last one. Rather than making a new series, makers adopted a different route by picking Fire and Blood.

While the makers had their own speculations for canceling the Bloodman, they will not follow the same with the other forthcoming series. Furthermore, the unbeatable success of House of the Dragon has proved that the fans still want more from GOT.

That’s all we have for this guide. Are you excited about these shows? Until the new titles arrive, check out the recap of the fourth episode over here. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.