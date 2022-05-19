“Escaype Live” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Social media applications have become an integral part of our daily lives right now. But overuse of everything is destined to cause us trouble. Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s new web series, ‘Escaype Live’ will focus on this topic.

The 2022 web series is slated for an online release on May 20, 2022. Like most Indian OTT shows are released, it will be available to watch online starting at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Unfortunately, as of now, there is no word on how many episodes the series will feature. But what we do know is where to watch it online. Following that, we will focus on whether you can watch it for free or not. So without any further delay, let’s begin.

Where to watch ‘Escaype Live’ online?

The intriguing action thriller show will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can check out the show once it releases by heading to this page on the streaming service.

Can I watch ‘Escaype Live’ for free?

Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Unfortunately, the OTT platform doesn’t provide a free trial to new users. This means you cannot technically watch it for free. However, there are ways by using which you can get a free account of Disney+ Hotstar.

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel’s post-paid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi prepaid plans at Rs 401.

4. Using super coins with Flipkart Plus.

5. Free with Tata Sky Mobile TV.

What to expect from ‘Escaype Live’?

The show is centered around a social media app, the same as the title of the series. As for its plot, here is what the official synopsis of the show says:

“The different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype Live which promises big money to the winning contestant. Will the lines between the real and virtual begin to blur as they gear up for the contest.”

Are you interested in watching this series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. Meanwhile, if you are looking for another fabulous OTT series, check out our guide on Panchayat season 2.