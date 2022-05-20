Elon Musk Allegedly Flashed His ‘Private Parts’ at a Flight Attendant

Elon Musk is the name on everyone’s tongue these days; from buying Twitter to claiming to put cocaine back in Coca-Cola, the man never ceases to make headlines. Recently, however, it seems that the headlines are due to a more adverse reason.

Reports accuse Musk of exposing himself to a private flight attendant back in 2016. The same reports also accuse SpaceX of later paying the woman $250,000 to settle her claim of sexual misconduct against him.

Sexual misbehavior claim against Elon Musk

Elon allegedly rubbed the flight attendant’s leg without her consent and offered to buy her a horse if she gave him an ‘erotic massage’ while onboard. The incident happened in a cabin on one of Musk’s planes when he was flying to London.

The attendant opened up about the matter to her friend and told her that Elon had asked her to come to his room during the flight for a massage. According to news sources, Musk exposed his ‘private parts,’ touched her leg without permission, and then offered to buy a horse for her if she would be willing to do ‘more.’

The flight attendant, who is fond of riding horses, declined his offer and finished the massage without engaging in sexual conduct.

Later in 2018, Musk paid the attendant a hefty amount to settle the claim made against him. Reports also reveal that massages are very important at SpaceX, and the authorities also asked the attendant to get a masseuse license.

The flight attendant hired an employment lawyer in 2018 and sent an official complaint to SpaceX’s HR department once she believed that her rejection reduced her chances of progressing at the company to zero.

The parties reached an agreement in no time, and the attendant was paid as long as she didn’t sue over the claims.

Image Credit – SpaceX

Elon Musk’s reply

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

On the other hand, Musk responded to these allegations by saying that there is a lot more to the story and called the report a ‘politically motivated piece.’ He also replied to these claims in a series of tweets, in which he said that the accusations are false and the ‘attacks’ against him should be viewed through a political lens.

“Nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech,” Musk tweeted. Meanwhile, SpaceX officials have declined to give their comments on the entire fiasco. The flight attendant also refused to respond to the matter, who was unidentified as she claimed to be a victim of sexual misconduct.