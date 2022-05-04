‘Bloody Heart’ — New K-drama On Disney+: Release Schedule Inside

Who isn’t obsessed with Korean Dramas set in the historical period? The new drama set in the Joseon Period, with themes of Romance and Politics, is set to debut on Disney+.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Lee Joon (The Silent Sea, The Immortal) stars in the lead role; he is joined by Kang Han-na (My Roommate is a Gumiho, Start-Up) and Jang Hyuk (Tell Me What You Saw, My Country).

Bloody Heart tells the story of a fictional king, Lee Tae, who has to give up everything in order to hold power in his kingdom, even the woman he loves. Lee Tae believes any action is justifiable to achieve his goal. He wants to rule as an absolute monarch.

Lee Tae is trying to achieve his goal, but he is met with opposition from Park Gye Won, a powerful politician who helped his father overthrow the previous king. Meanwhile, Yoo Jung (Kang Han Na) is forced to become the queen in order to survive the bloody battle at the palace.

The storyline of the drama is heavily based on taking revenge and centers around a similar plot. The political and power struggle between the male leads can be continually seen in the trailer, with lovers-to-enemies relationship between the male and female leads.

Bloody Heart Release Schedule on Disney+

The second episode of the drama recently aired on May 3rd and is set to come out with its third episode on May 9th at Disney Plus. New episodes for the series will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Bloody Heart joins a growing list of Korean dramas available on Disney+, including Soundtrack #1, Rookie Cops and Snowdrop.