“DOTA: Dragon’s Blood” Release Time On Netflix

As the release of the third season of Dota: Dragon’s Blood is upon us, we’re sure fans are wondering what time will the new season be dropping on Netflix. Well, if you’re one such fan, you’re in luck because, in this article, we’ll be sharing every piece of information about the release time of Dota: Dragon’s Blood Season 3 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, for the ones unaware, Dota: Dragon’s Blood is based on the MOBA game of the same name. The animated stays true to the game and tells the story of how Davion, Luna, and Mirana find themselves in the middle of the battle of divine proportions. However, the animated series on Dota is not all true to the established lore and has taken some creative decisions to change minor character arcs.

As for Dota animated series Season 3, the show will focus on Davion, the Dragon Knight, and his quest to save the world from vicious dragons. Furthermore, let’s take a look at the release time of Dota: Dragon’s Blood.

The upcoming season of the Dota animated series is named “Book 3” and will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday, August 11th, 2022. As for the release timings, Dota: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 will come out at 3 AM ET on Netflix. Meanwhile, the release timings will vary for regions with different time zones; to check your local time zone, check the list below.

Pacific Time : 12:00 AM PT

: 12:00 AM PT Central Time: 2:00 PM CT

2:00 PM CT British Time: 8:00 AM BST

8:00 AM BST Australian Time: 5:00 PM AEST

5:00 PM AEST Japan Time: 4:00 PM JST

4:00 PM JST Indian Time: 12:30 PM IST

In addition, Netflix will be dropping all 8 episodes of Dota: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 at once. That means fans can binge-watch season 3 of the series, which has been much awaited for some time. Lastly, if you want to watch other shows or movies on Netflix this weekend, check out our curated guide for what’s streaming on Netflix in the second week of August.