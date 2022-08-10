Facebook Twitter Instagram
All Cross-Platform Games With Cross-Play Support To Play With Friends

Play games with your friends regardless of what platform you are on.

all cross-platform games with cross-play support

Many popular games nowadays are cross-platform, making them available on multiple platforms. However, playing these games with your friends on different consoles is also a critical selling point for many gamers. That’s why we have listed all the games with cross-play support.

There’s a big difference between cross-platform games and cross-play support. Most gamers search for cross-platform games when they want to know about cross-play games. Then there’s also a new terminology in gaming called cross-save. We will start by explaining the difference between these three terms.

Cross-platform vs Cross-play vs Cross-save

Cross-platform refers to games available on multiple platforms, such as Assassin’s Creed and the Far Cry series. Cross-play, on the other hand, are games that allow users on different platforms to play together. There are also cross-save games that allow players to save their progress across all available platforms, such as Destiny 2.

Cross-platform games with cross-play support

GamesPlatforms
Among UsAndroid, iOS, PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Apex LegendsPC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch
AragamiPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch
Ark: Survival EvolvedPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
AstroneerPC, Xbox One
Back 4 BloodPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Battlefield 2042PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Black Desert OnlinePS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Borderlands 3Mac, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia
BrawlhallaMac, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Call of Duty: VanguardPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Chivalry 2PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
DauntlessAndroid, iOS, PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Dead by DaylightPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia
Deep Rock GalacticPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Destiny 2PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia
Diablo ImmortalAndroid, iOS, PC
Dirt 5PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia
Evil Dead: The GamePC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch
Farming Simulator 22PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Fall Guys: Ultimate KnockoutPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm RebornPC, Mac, PS4, PS5
Fortnite Battle RoyalePC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android
Forza Horizon 4PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Forza Horizon 5PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Forza Motorsport 7PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
For HonorPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Gang BeastsPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Gears of War 4PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Gears 5PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Genshin ImpactPC, Android, iOS, PS4, PS5
Grid LegendsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
GroundedPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Halo InfinitePC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
HearthstonePC, Mac, Android, iOS,
Hood: Outlaws and LegendsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Hyper ScapePC, PS4, Xbox One
Hunt: ShowdownPS4, Xbox One
Knockout CityPC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Microsoft Flight SimulatorPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
MinecraftPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, Switch
Minecraft DungeonsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
Mortal Kombat 11PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
MultiVersusPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
MLB The Show 21PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch
Need for Speed HeatPC, PS4, Xbox One
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit RemasteredPC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Nerf LegendsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
No Man’s SkyPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
OutridersPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Overcooked: All You Can EatPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
OverwatchPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
Overwatch 2PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
PaladinsPC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
PUBG: BattlegroundsPS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Portal 2PC, PS3
Power Rangers: Battle for the GridPC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
QuakePC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
Realm RoyalePC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Rec RoomPC, PS4, Quest, iOS
Remnant: From the AshesPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
RobloxPC, Xbox One, Android, iOS
Riders RepublicPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Rocket LeaguePC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
Rogue CompanyPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
Sea of ThievesPC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Secret NeighborPC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
SMITEPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
SpellbreakPC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
SplitgatePC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Star Wars: SquadronsPC, PS4, Xbox One
Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsPC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
WarfacePC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
World War ZPC, PS4, Xbox One
WWE 2K BattlegroundsPC, PS4, Xbox One

Cross-save/Cross-progression

Some games support cross progression on all available platforms. However, there are only a few of those. These games work by linking player data to an account. One example of this would be Destiny 2, which uses a cross-save feature across all platforms. You can take a

Most Xbox games use a cloud saving feature that stores a player’s game saves on a single account. This feature is part of the Microsoft Play Anywhere initiative that lets users buy games once and share the progress across PC and Xbox consoles.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality.

