All Cross-Platform Games With Cross-Play Support To Play With Friends

Many popular games nowadays are cross-platform, making them available on multiple platforms. However, playing these games with your friends on different consoles is also a critical selling point for many gamers. That’s why we have listed all the games with cross-play support.

There’s a big difference between cross-platform games and cross-play support. Most gamers search for cross-platform games when they want to know about cross-play games. Then there’s also a new terminology in gaming called cross-save. We will start by explaining the difference between these three terms.

Cross-platform vs Cross -play vs Cross -save

Cross-platform refers to games available on multiple platforms, such as Assassin’s Creed and the Far Cry series. Cross-play, on the other hand, are games that allow users on different platforms to play together. There are also cross-save games that allow players to save their progress across all available platforms, such as Destiny 2.

Cross-platform games with cross-play support

Games Platforms Among Us Android, iOS, PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Apex Legends PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch Aragami PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch Ark: Survival Evolved PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Astroneer PC, Xbox One Back 4 Blood PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Battlefield 2042 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Black Desert Online PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Borderlands 3 Mac, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia Brawlhalla Mac, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Call of Duty: Vanguard PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Chivalry 2 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Dauntless Android, iOS, PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Dead by Daylight PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia Deep Rock Galactic PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Destiny 2 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia Diablo Immortal Android, iOS, PC Dirt 5 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia Evil Dead: The Game PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch Farming Simulator 22 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn PC, Mac, PS4, PS5 Fortnite Battle Royale PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android Forza Horizon 4 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Forza Horizon 5 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Forza Motorsport 7 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S For Honor PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Gang Beasts PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Gears of War 4 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Gears 5 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genshin Impact PC, Android, iOS, PS4, PS5 Grid Legends PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Grounded PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Halo Infinite PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Hearthstone PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Hood: Outlaws and Legends PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Hyper Scape PC, PS4, Xbox One Hunt: Showdown PS4, Xbox One Knockout City PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Microsoft Flight Simulator PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Minecraft PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, Switch Minecraft Dungeons PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Mortal Kombat 11 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S MultiVersus PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S MLB The Show 21 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch Need for Speed Heat PC, PS4, Xbox One Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Nerf Legends PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S No Man’s Sky PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Outriders PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Overcooked: All You Can Eat PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Overwatch PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Overwatch 2 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Paladins PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch PUBG: Battlegrounds PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Portal 2 PC, PS3 Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Quake PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Realm Royale PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Rec Room PC, PS4, Quest, iOS Remnant: From the Ashes PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Roblox PC, Xbox One, Android, iOS Riders Republic PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Rocket League PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Rogue Company PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Sea of Thieves PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Secret Neighbor PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch SMITE PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Spellbreak PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Splitgate PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Star Wars: Squadrons PC, PS4, Xbox One Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Warface PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch World War Z PC, PS4, Xbox One WWE 2K Battlegrounds PC, PS4, Xbox One

Cross-save/Cross-progression

Some games support cross progression on all available platforms. However, there are only a few of those. These games work by linking player data to an account. One example of this would be Destiny 2, which uses a cross-save feature across all platforms. You can take a

Most Xbox games use a cloud saving feature that stores a player’s game saves on a single account. This feature is part of the Microsoft Play Anywhere initiative that lets users buy games once and share the progress across PC and Xbox consoles.