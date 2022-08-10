All Cross-Platform Games With Cross-Play Support To Play With Friends

Many popular games nowadays are cross-platform, making them available on multiple platforms. However, playing these games with your friends on different consoles is also a critical selling point for many gamers. That’s why we have listed all the games with cross-play support.
There’s a big difference between cross-platform games and cross-play support. Most gamers search for cross-platform games when they want to know about cross-play games. Then there’s also a new terminology in gaming called cross-save. We will start by explaining the difference between these three terms.
Cross-platform vs Cross-play vs Cross-save
Cross-platform refers to games available on multiple platforms, such as Assassin’s Creed and the Far Cry series. Cross-play, on the other hand, are games that allow users on different platforms to play together. There are also cross-save games that allow players to save their progress across all available platforms, such as Destiny 2.
Cross-platform games with cross-play support
|Games
|Platforms
|Among Us
|Android, iOS, PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Apex Legends
|PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch
|Aragami
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Astroneer
|PC, Xbox One
|Back 4 Blood
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Battlefield 2042
|PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
|Black Desert Online
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Borderlands 3
|Mac, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia
|Brawlhalla
|Mac, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Chivalry 2
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|Dauntless
|Android, iOS, PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Dead by Daylight
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia
|Deep Rock Galactic
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Destiny 2
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia
|Diablo Immortal
|Android, iOS, PC
|Dirt 5
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia
|Evil Dead: The Game
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch
|Farming Simulator 22
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|PC, Mac, PS4, PS5
|Fortnite Battle Royale
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android
|Forza Horizon 4
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Forza Horizon 5
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Forza Motorsport 7
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|For Honor
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Gang Beasts
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Gears of War 4
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Gears 5
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Genshin Impact
|PC, Android, iOS, PS4, PS5
|Grid Legends
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Grounded
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Halo Infinite
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Hearthstone
|PC, Mac, Android, iOS,
|Hood: Outlaws and Legends
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|Hyper Scape
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Hunt: Showdown
|PS4, Xbox One
|Knockout City
|PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|Microsoft Flight Simulator
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Minecraft
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, Switch
|Minecraft Dungeons
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|Mortal Kombat 11
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|MultiVersus
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|MLB The Show 21
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch
|Need for Speed Heat
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|Nerf Legends
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|No Man’s Sky
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Outriders
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Overcooked: All You Can Eat
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|Overwatch
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|Overwatch 2
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|Paladins
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
|Portal 2
|PC, PS3
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|Quake
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|Realm Royale
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|Rec Room
|PC, PS4, Quest, iOS
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Roblox
|PC, Xbox One, Android, iOS
|Riders Republic
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Rocket League
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|Rogue Company
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|Sea of Thieves
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Secret Neighbor
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|SMITE
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|Spellbreak
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|Splitgate
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|Star Wars: Squadrons
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|Warface
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|World War Z
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
Cross-save/Cross-progression
Some games support cross progression on all available platforms. However, there are only a few of those. These games work by linking player data to an account. One example of this would be Destiny 2, which uses a cross-save feature across all platforms.
Most Xbox games use a cloud saving feature that stores a player’s game saves on a single account. This feature is part of the Microsoft Play Anywhere initiative that lets users buy games once and share the progress across PC and Xbox consoles.