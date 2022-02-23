Steam Deck Anti-Cheat: List Of All Supported & Unsupported Games

The Steam Deck has been making a lot of noise in the gaming community, and that’s because of a lot of good reasons. Valve has managed to create a handheld that’s cheap, powerful, repairable, and upgradable.

However, one setback in buying the same is the missing support for different anti-cheat mechanisms as it runs Linux (SteamOS). Nevertheless, the gaming scene on Linux is improving thanks to Proton, and anti-cheat companies have started noticing Steam Deck and enabling anti-cheat support for different games.

With tons of games out there, it can be hard to track down all the currently supported/unsupported games on Steam Deck. To make things easier, here’s a list of all the supported and unsupported games on Steam Deck.

List of Supported, Confirmed & Unconfirmed Games on Steam Deck

The article was easily put together thanks to the efforts of people maintaining the open-source project “Are We Anti-Cheat Yet.”

Supported Games

Game Anti-Cheat ARK: Survival Evolved BattlEye DayZ BattlEye ArmA 3 BattlEye Unturned BattlEye and VAC PlanetSide BattlEye Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord BattlEye ARK: Survival of the Fittest BattlEye Insurgency BattlEye and VAC Black Squad BattlEye Tibia BattlEye War Thunder Easy Anti-Cheat 7 Days to Die Easy Anti-Cheat Squad Easy Anti-Cheat Knockout City Easy Anti-Cheat STAR WARS: Squadrons Easy Anti-Cheat Brawlhalla Easy Anti-Cheat Albion Online Easy Anti-Cheat Blazing Sails Easy Anti-Cheat

Confirmed Games

Game Anti-Cheat Battlefield 2042 Easy Anti-Cheat SMITE Easy Anti-Cheat Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Easy Anti-Cheat Dead By Daylight Easy Anti-Cheat Rust Easy Anti-Cheat Due Process Easy Anti-Cheat POLYGON Easy Anti-Cheat Star Citizen Easy Anti-Cheat

Popular Unconfirmed Games

There are currently over 120 unconfirmed games. We’re going to be listing only the popular ones among them.

Game Anti-Cheat Halo: The Master Chief Collection Easy Anti-Cheat Apex Legends Easy Anti-Cheat Valorant Vanguard Halo Infinite Arbiter Back 4 Blood Easy Anti-Cheat Paladins Easy Anti-Cheat PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Zakynthos Rainbow Six: Siege FairFight, BattlEye Destiny 2 BattlEye Genshin Impact miHoYo Protect 2 Hell Let Loose Easy Anti-Cheat Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Easy Anti-Cheat World War 3 Easy Anti-Cheat Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Easy Anti-Cheat Watch Dogs 2 Easy Anti-Cheat Zero Hour Easy Anti-Cheat Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint BattlEye COD: Modern Warfare (2019) RICOCHET COD: Warzone RICOCHET COD Black OPS: Cold War Treyarch Anti-Cheat ArmA 2 BattlEye Crysis PunkBuster Battlefield 2 PunkBuster Far Cry 5 Easy Anti-Cheat Honkai Impact 3rd miHoYo Protect 2 Crysis: Warhead PunkBuster COD: WWII VAC Lost Ark Easy Anti-Cheat Watch Dogs: Legion BattlEye League of Legends — Elden Ring Easy Anti-Cheat COD: Vanguard RICOCHET

How hard is it to enable Anti-Cheat for Linux?

Developers of popular games like Fortnite and Will To Live Online have denied that the games will be made available for the Steam Deck. When asked about making Fortnite available on the Deck, Fortnite’s Tim Sweeney Tweeted, “We don’t have confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations; including custom ones.”

We don’t have confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations including custom ones. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) February 7, 2022

Many people criticized Tim for “not trusting his product” (Epic Games owns Easy Anti-Cheat). Interestingly, when he was asked about his opinion on Linux back in 2019, here’s what he said.

Linux is a great. UE4, Epic Online Services, and Easy Anti-Cheat support it as a native runtime platform, and we’re seeking to better support Wine as a solution for running Epic Games store window titles. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 14, 2019

Since the problem here is related to custom Linux kernel, many people suggested that Fortnite could only be made available for signed kernels or the custom SteamOS 3.0 kernel for the game to be playable on Steam Deck.

On the other hand, BattlEye Anti-cheat has made it easier for developers to enable anti-cheat in their games. A tweet from BattlEye’s official Twitter handle suggests that allowing the anti-cheat is just a toggle away. Here’s what one of the comments on Steam Community said about the same.

Steam Community

Recent code changes in Proton suggest that Apex Legends might also be coming to Linux and Steam Deck, which is great news for Steam Deck fans.

What are your thoughts about game developers denying game availability on Steam Deck?