Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

Steam Deck Anti-Cheat: List Of All Supported & Unsupported Games

Find out if your favorite games are available on Steam Deck.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Steam Deck All supported, confirmed, unsupported games list

The Steam Deck has been making a lot of noise in the gaming community, and that’s because of a lot of good reasons. Valve has managed to create a handheld that’s cheap, powerful, repairable, and upgradable.

However, one setback in buying the same is the missing support for different anti-cheat mechanisms as it runs Linux (SteamOS). Nevertheless, the gaming scene on Linux is improving thanks to Proton, and anti-cheat companies have started noticing Steam Deck and enabling anti-cheat support for different games.

With tons of games out there, it can be hard to track down all the currently supported/unsupported games on Steam Deck. To make things easier, here’s a list of all the supported and unsupported games on Steam Deck.

List of Supported, Confirmed & Unconfirmed Games on Steam Deck

The article was easily put together thanks to the efforts of people maintaining the open-source project “Are We Anti-Cheat Yet.”

Supported Games

GameAnti-Cheat
ARK: Survival EvolvedBattlEye
DayZBattlEye
ArmA 3BattlEye
UnturnedBattlEye and VAC
PlanetSideBattlEye
Mount & Blade II: BannerlordBattlEye
ARK: Survival of the FittestBattlEye
InsurgencyBattlEye and VAC
Black SquadBattlEye
TibiaBattlEye
War ThunderEasy Anti-Cheat
7 Days to DieEasy Anti-Cheat
SquadEasy Anti-Cheat
Knockout CityEasy Anti-Cheat
STAR WARS: SquadronsEasy Anti-Cheat
BrawlhallaEasy Anti-Cheat
Albion Online Easy Anti-Cheat
Blazing SailsEasy Anti-Cheat

Confirmed Games

GameAnti-Cheat
Battlefield 2042Easy Anti-Cheat
SMITEEasy Anti-Cheat
Fall Guys: Ultimate KnockoutEasy Anti-Cheat
Dead By DaylightEasy Anti-Cheat
RustEasy Anti-Cheat
Due ProcessEasy Anti-Cheat
POLYGONEasy Anti-Cheat
Star CitizenEasy Anti-Cheat

There are currently over 120 unconfirmed games. We’re going to be listing only the popular ones among them.

GameAnti-Cheat
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionEasy Anti-Cheat
Apex LegendsEasy Anti-Cheat
ValorantVanguard
Halo InfiniteArbiter
Back 4 BloodEasy Anti-Cheat
PaladinsEasy Anti-Cheat
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDSZakynthos
Rainbow Six: SiegeFairFight, BattlEye
Destiny 2BattlEye
Genshin ImpactmiHoYo Protect 2
Hell Let LooseEasy Anti-Cheat
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Easy Anti-Cheat
World War 3Easy Anti-Cheat
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon WildlandsEasy Anti-Cheat
Watch Dogs 2Easy Anti-Cheat
Zero HourEasy Anti-Cheat
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointBattlEye
COD: Modern Warfare (2019)RICOCHET
COD: WarzoneRICOCHET
COD Black OPS: Cold WarTreyarch Anti-Cheat
ArmA 2 BattlEye
CrysisPunkBuster
Battlefield 2PunkBuster
Far Cry 5Easy Anti-Cheat
Honkai Impact 3rdmiHoYo Protect 2
Crysis: Warhead PunkBuster
COD: WWIIVAC
Lost ArkEasy Anti-Cheat
Watch Dogs: LegionBattlEye
League of Legends
Elden RingEasy Anti-Cheat
COD: VanguardRICOCHET

How hard is it to enable Anti-Cheat for Linux?

Developers of popular games like Fortnite and Will To Live Online have denied that the games will be made available for the Steam Deck. When asked about making Fortnite available on the Deck, Fortnite’s Tim Sweeney Tweeted, “We don’t have confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations; including custom ones.”

Many people criticized Tim for “not trusting his product” (Epic Games owns Easy Anti-Cheat). Interestingly, when he was asked about his opinion on Linux back in 2019, here’s what he said.

Since the problem here is related to custom Linux kernel, many people suggested that Fortnite could only be made available for signed kernels or the custom SteamOS 3.0 kernel for the game to be playable on Steam Deck.

On the other hand, BattlEye Anti-cheat has made it easier for developers to enable anti-cheat in their games. A tweet from BattlEye’s official Twitter handle suggests that allowing the anti-cheat is just a toggle away. Here’s what one of the comments on Steam Community said about the same.

Steam Deck games list --- enabling battleye
Steam Community

Recent code changes in Proton suggest that Apex Legends might also be coming to Linux and Steam Deck, which is great news for Steam Deck fans.

What are your thoughts about game developers denying game availability on Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments section below.

Mohammed Abubakar

Mohammed Abubakar

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021