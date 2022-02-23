Steam Deck Anti-Cheat: List Of All Supported & Unsupported Games

The Steam Deck has been making a lot of noise in the gaming community, and that’s because of a lot of good reasons. Valve has managed to create a handheld that’s cheap, powerful, repairable, and upgradable.
However, one setback in buying the same is the missing support for different anti-cheat mechanisms as it runs Linux (SteamOS). Nevertheless, the gaming scene on Linux is improving thanks to Proton, and anti-cheat companies have started noticing Steam Deck and enabling anti-cheat support for different games.
With tons of games out there, it can be hard to track down all the currently supported/unsupported games on Steam Deck. To make things easier, here’s a list of all the supported and unsupported games on Steam Deck.
List of Supported, Confirmed & Unconfirmed Games on Steam Deck
The article was easily put together thanks to the efforts of people maintaining the open-source project “Are We Anti-Cheat Yet.”
Supported Games
|Game
|Anti-Cheat
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|BattlEye
|DayZ
|BattlEye
|ArmA 3
|BattlEye
|Unturned
|BattlEye and VAC
|PlanetSide
|BattlEye
|Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
|BattlEye
|ARK: Survival of the Fittest
|BattlEye
|Insurgency
|BattlEye and VAC
|Black Squad
|BattlEye
|Tibia
|BattlEye
|War Thunder
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|7 Days to Die
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Squad
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Knockout City
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|STAR WARS: Squadrons
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Brawlhalla
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Albion Online
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Blazing Sails
|Easy Anti-Cheat
Confirmed Games
|Game
|Anti-Cheat
|Battlefield 2042
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|SMITE
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Dead By Daylight
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Rust
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Due Process
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|POLYGON
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Star Citizen
|Easy Anti-Cheat
Popular Unconfirmed Games
There are currently over 120 unconfirmed games. We’re going to be listing only the popular ones among them.
|Game
|Anti-Cheat
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Apex Legends
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Valorant
|Vanguard
|Halo Infinite
|Arbiter
|Back 4 Blood
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Paladins
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Zakynthos
|Rainbow Six: Siege
|FairFight, BattlEye
|Destiny 2
|BattlEye
|Genshin Impact
|miHoYo Protect 2
|Hell Let Loose
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|World War 3
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Watch Dogs 2
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Zero Hour
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|BattlEye
|COD: Modern Warfare (2019)
|RICOCHET
|COD: Warzone
|RICOCHET
|COD Black OPS: Cold War
|Treyarch Anti-Cheat
|ArmA 2
|BattlEye
|Crysis
|PunkBuster
|Battlefield 2
|PunkBuster
|Far Cry 5
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Honkai Impact 3rd
|miHoYo Protect 2
|Crysis: Warhead
|PunkBuster
|COD: WWII
|VAC
|Lost Ark
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|BattlEye
|League of Legends
|—
|Elden Ring
|Easy Anti-Cheat
|COD: Vanguard
|RICOCHET
How hard is it to enable Anti-Cheat for Linux?
Developers of popular games like Fortnite and Will To Live Online have denied that the games will be made available for the Steam Deck. When asked about making Fortnite available on the Deck, Fortnite’s Tim Sweeney Tweeted, “We don’t have confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations; including custom ones.”
Many people criticized Tim for “not trusting his product” (Epic Games owns Easy Anti-Cheat). Interestingly, when he was asked about his opinion on Linux back in 2019, here’s what he said.
Since the problem here is related to custom Linux kernel, many people suggested that Fortnite could only be made available for signed kernels or the custom SteamOS 3.0 kernel for the game to be playable on Steam Deck.
On the other hand, BattlEye Anti-cheat has made it easier for developers to enable anti-cheat in their games. A tweet from BattlEye’s official Twitter handle suggests that allowing the anti-cheat is just a toggle away. Here’s what one of the comments on Steam Community said about the same.
Recent code changes in Proton suggest that Apex Legends might also be coming to Linux and Steam Deck, which is great news for Steam Deck fans.
What are your thoughts about game developers denying game availability on Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments section below.