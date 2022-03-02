“The Weekend Away” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Rejoice, book fans! ‘The Weekend Away’ is finally getting a movie adaptation. After months of waiting, the film’s release date is right around the corner. In this article, we will focus on the release date of the movie and where to watch it online.

With that being said, let’s start things off with the title’s release. If all goes well, the movie is expected to make its debut online on March 03, 2022. This will follow the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The movie will flaunt a runtime of just 1 hour and 29 minutes, including the credits. Considering the trend of binge-watching titles, it is the perfect length. But where to watch The Weekend Away? Find out in the next section of our article.

Where to watch ‘The Weekend Away’ Online?

Image credit: Netflix

This Crime-Mystery will be gearing up for an online release under the banner of Netflix. Netflix is on a hot streak of great releases, and fans will hope for the same from the new addition to the streaming service. To watch the movie at the release mentioned above date and time, all you have to do is head over to this page.

What is ‘The Weekend Away’ about?

The title’s name pretty much gives away the setting of the film. But to know more about the plot of the film, feel free to check the official synopsis of the movie below:

“A weekend getaway to Croatia that goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend. As she attempts to clear her name and uncover the truth, her efforts unearth a painful secret.”

Sounds intriguing? Feel free to share your thoughts about the movie in the comments section below.