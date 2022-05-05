Hoyoverse Extends “Kamisato Ayaka And Mistsplitter” Reforged Banners

Due to the lockdown in Shanghai, Hoyoverse delayed version 2.7, and there were a lot of rumors that a standard Jean/Diluc banner would replace the Kamisato Ayaka banner. However, to most players’ surprise, the gaming giant announced today that it would be extending the existing banners—Kamisato Ayaka and Mistsplitter Reforged.

Apart from that, this 2.6 extension will now have a new event, “Spices From the West,” after the “Marvelous Merchandise” event ends.

Limited Character and Weapon banners extended

The news comes from Hoyoverse’s official Twitter account. The ‘Ayaka and the Mistsplitter’ banners will be available until the version 2.7 announcement on May 20th. However, the in-game banner timer countdown shows 240 days and has confused a lot of players.

As it’s still unknown when the pandemic will end, players can consider the number “240” a placeholder, meaning the banner could be extended if the lockdown is extended.

The “Spices From the West” event will start on May 14th and end on June 7th. When’s the next upcoming event? Marvelous Merchandise will last from May 6th to May 13th. Both events will provide players with primogems. The upcoming event will also provide weapon ascension materials.

If you couldn’t pull for ‘Kamisato Ayaka’ or ‘Mistsplitter’ because you ran out of primogems, this might be your chance to acquire more and finally obtain them. You can also save for Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, as they will be pretty strong characters.

If you don’t know what to do before version 2.7, refer to our “Here’s what you can do before Genshin Impact Version 2.7.” What are your thoughts about the delay? Let us know in the comments section below.